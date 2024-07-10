PHOENIX – Over three months after revealing that he has cancer, U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona announced Wednesday he is a step closer to returning to Capitol Hill.

“Today, I’m happy to share that I’ve finished my cancer treatment for now and continue working to get physically stronger,” the Tucson Democrat said in a statement. “My ability to travel to Washington, D.C., is subject to clearance from my doctors, and they are optimistic about that timeline.”

Grijalva did not specify the type of cancer when he revealed his diagnosis in early April.

“This diagnosis has been difficult to process, but I am confident in the vigorous course of treatment that my medical team has developed, and I’ve begun my journey to fight this cancer,” he said at the time.

Arizona Democrat says cancer diagnosis hasn’t stopped him from working

On Wednesday, Grijalva said his illness hasn’t kept him from delivering for his 7th Congressional District constituents, citing millions in funding secured for projects in southern Arizona.

“I also continue to be actively engaged on border issues, and recently offered an amendment that would cut wasteful border wall spending and instead put funding toward humanitarian services, fentanyl scanners, port of entry modernization and fixing the CBP One mobile application process,” he said.

He also made news recently as one of the first congressional Democrats to call on Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race after his debate performance elevated concerns about his age and cognitive fitness.

“If he’s the candidate, I’m going to support him, but I think that this is an opportunity to look elsewhere,” Grijalva told The New York Times last week. “What he needs to do is shoulder the responsibility for keeping that seat — and part of that responsibility is to get out of this race.”

How long has Raúl Grijalva been in Congress?

Grijalva, 76, is Arizona’s longest-serving current member of Congress. He was first elected to the U.S. House in 2002.

The state’s most liberal member of Congress is running unopposed in the July 30 Democratic primary as he seeks a 12th term.

His district, which spans most of the Arizona-Mexico border and includes sections of Cochise, Maricopa, Pinal, Santa Cruz and Yuma counties, is a longtime Democratic stronghold.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.