PHOENIX – The Arizona Animal Welfare League is offering free pet adoptions for animals over 1 year old at two Valley locations.

The deal is available from Tuesday until July 21 at the main AAWL campus at Washington and 40th streets in Phoenix, just north of Sky Harbor International Airport, and the rescue group’s adoption center at Chandler Fashion Center.

The state’s largest and oldest no-kill shelter said it is able to offer free pet adoptions for adult dogs and cats thanks to the BISSEL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters initiative.

Potential new pet owners can view the adoptable animals at the AAWL website.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Humane Society announced it completed 962 adoptions during a 10-day Empty the Shelters event that ended Sunday.

However, AHS took in 813 new animals over the same time.

The Phoenix-based animal rescue group said it was exceeding capacity before its free adoption event and had to set up temporary kennels at multiple locations.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.