Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Animal Welfare League offering free pet adoptions in Phoenix, Chandler

Jul 9, 2024, 9:05 AM

A black and white dog named Pandora on the left and a black and white cat named Smokey on the right...

The Arizona Animal Welfare League is offering free pet adoptions through July 21, 2024, for dogs like Pandora and cats like Smokey. (Arizona Animal Welfare League Photos)

(Arizona Animal Welfare League Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – The Arizona Animal Welfare League is offering free pet adoptions for animals over 1 year old at two Valley locations.

The deal is available from Tuesday until July 21 at the main AAWL campus at Washington and 40th streets in Phoenix, just north of Sky Harbor International Airport, and the rescue group’s adoption center at Chandler Fashion Center.

The state’s largest and oldest no-kill shelter said it is able to offer free pet adoptions for adult dogs and cats thanks to the BISSEL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters initiative.

Potential new pet owners can view the adoptable animals at the AAWL website.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, the Arizona Humane Society announced it completed 962 adoptions during a 10-day Empty the Shelters event that ended Sunday.

However, AHS took in 813 new animals over the same time.

The Phoenix-based animal rescue group said it was exceeding capacity before its free adoption event and had to set up temporary kennels at multiple locations.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Dr. Girish Mour, left, and Dr. David Lott look in on Marty Kedian after his larynx transplant surge...

Associated Press

Arizona surgeons help cancer patient regain voice with rare larynx transplant

A cancer patient has regained his voice after Arizona surgeons removed his cancerous larynx and replaced it with a donated one.

17 minutes ago

Two of the arrests by Mesa PD after fentanyl bust...

KTAR.com

3 people found in possession of fentanyl worth $1.2M in Mesa, police say

Three people were found in possession of fentanyl pills worth $1.2 million in street value last week in Mesa, authorities announced Tuesday.

1 hour ago

School supplies, including pen, paper, notebooks...

Payne Moses

APS’ Supply My Class program offers up to $500 worth of classroom supplies to Valley teachers

Arizona Public Service (APS) has relaunched their "Supply My Class" program to provide teachers located in APS territory with school supplies for the fast-approaching academic year.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Phoenix Rescue Mission doing its best to save lives during brutal summer heat

In this episode of Sharper Point, Jim Sharpe points out the amazing job the folks at the Phoenix Rescue Mission are doing to combat the heat and keep as many people as safe as possible. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Ed Cole/KTAR News

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Phoenix Rescue Mission doing its best to save lives during brutal summer heat

In this episode of Sharper Point, Jim Sharpe points out the amazing job the folks at the Phoenix Rescue Mission are doing to combat the heat and keep as many people safe as possible. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Ed Cole/KTAR News Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

4 hours ago

Mugshot of Madison Carey, who was released from the hospital and booked into jail on July 8, 2024, ...

KTAR.com

Driver in fatal north Phoenix crash released from hospital, taken to jail

A 19-year-old woman was released from the hospital and arrested on Monday for allegedly causing a fatal crash in north Phoenix last week.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Arizona Animal Welfare League offering free pet adoptions in Phoenix, Chandler