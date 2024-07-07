Close
ARIZONA WEATHER NEWS

Long, hot summer: Here’s a comprehensive list of heat relief centers surrounding Phoenix

Jul 7, 2024, 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:06 pm

A person cools off amid searing heat in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)...

A person cools off amid searing heat in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

PHOENIX — As the hot summer continues, staying cool and hydrated is vital for getting through the summer in Phoenix.

The National Weather service issued an excessive heat warning across south-central and southwest Arizona that is in effect until July 11 at 8 p.m. MST.

As temperatures continue to break daily records, it is important to be in the know with heat relief offerings in the Valley.

Relief centers stretch from Anthem and Buckeye in the west to Apache Junction and Queen Creek in the east.

Maricopa Association of Governments divides the centers into three categories: respite center, hydration station and cooling station.

Many centers also accept food and water donations throughout the summer. Other items collected include sun screen, sun glasses and hats.

Featured respite centers

Society of St. Vincent de Paul – 914 West Hatcher Road

St. Johns Lutheran Church – 7205 North 51st Avenue

Helping Hands Ministries – 4030 North 27th Avenue

First Church UCC Phoenix – 1141 East Jefferson Street

Lincolon Family Downtown YMCA – 350 North 1st Avenue

Featured hydration stations

Terros Health – 8836 North 23rd Avenue

The Arizona Kosher Food Pantry – 7118 North 7th Street

La Purisima Bakery – 602 West Union Hills Drive

Parson’s Family Health Center at Circle the City – 3522 North 3rd Avenue

City of Surprise Senior Center – 15832 North Hollyhock Street

Featured cooling centers

City of Phoenix Cholla Library – 10050 East Metro Parkway

Grace Family Care – 920 East Madison Street

Southwest Lending Closet – 218 North Central Avenue

Streets of Destiny Global Outreach Center – 3444 East Van Buren Street

Phoenix Dream Center – 3210 Grand Avenue

Centers that accept water and/or other donations

Desert Foothills Library – 38443 North School House Road

AZCEND – 345 South California Street

Keller Williams Integrity First Realty – 2919 South Ellsworth Road (water only)

Rio Vista Recreation Center – 8866 West Thunderbird Road

Hayden Neighborhood Recreation Center – 420 West Tamarisk Avenue (water only)

There are over 260 heat relief centers in the greater Phoenix area. Discover the full list here.

