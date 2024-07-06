PHOENIX — One Glendale resident’s Fourth of July weekend became a lot sweeter, as their Fantasy 5 Jackpot ticket was selected as a July 3 winner.

The ticket valued at $179,000 was purchased at a Chevron gas station located near 43rd Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 12, 16, 22, 28 and 39.

The individual has 180 days, in this case until late December, to claim the winnings according to Arizona Lottery officials.

Fantasy 5 drawings occur every night and each entry cost $1. The top prize resets to $50,000 after each successive jackpot is hit.

The odds of nailing a jackpot are an astronomical 1 in 749,398.

Rules on how to play can be found here.

