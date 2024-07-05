PHOENIX — Construction is set to begin July 11 on a free-flowing interchange connecting US 93 and Interstate 40 in Kingman, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

As one of several US 93 improvements planned, this $106 million project is planned to eliminate delays for passengers on the main route between Las Vegas and Arizona.

Currently, a traffic signal where Beale Street intersects with I-40 prompts traffic to stop. A new system-to-system interchange would feature ramps that allow traffic to flow freely.

These new ramps will create one mile of highway running northwest between I-40 and US 93.

Other project features include:

Widening more than one mile of I-40 in both directions between the new I-40/US 93 interchange and Stockton Hill Road

A merge lane on US 93 northbound

Widening/rehabilitating four bridges on I-40

Building sound walls along a portion of I-40 to the west of Stockton Hill Road

Constructing drainage features

For more information on the Kingman interchange project, visit ADOT’s website.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.