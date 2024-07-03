PHOENIX – Arizona transportation officials are getting in the Independence Day spirit by keeping metro Phoenix freeways free of construction closures over the long Fourth of July weekend.

However, Fourth of July weekend travelers should be prepared for slowdowns in existing work zones as well as other unexpected delays, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

For example, State Route 89A traffic between Flagstaff and Sedona is alternating one direction at a time at the Oak Creek Canyon switchbacks as part of a rockfall mitigation project.

Motorists should also anticipate delays due to heavy freeway traffic during peak holiday travel times, especially Wednesday and Sunday afternoons.

Additionally, the risk of extreme temperatures, wildfires, monsoon storms and blowing dust is always a concern in Arizona at this time of year.

How can holiday weekend travelers in Arizona be prepared?

Fourth of July weekend travelers should plan for unexpected delays by packing extra drinking water, snacks, prescription medicines, a hat, sunglasses and an umbrella. They also should keep their cellphones fully charged and bring a charger, ADOT said.

Here are some more tips for safe travel over the long holiday weekend:

Don’t drive impaired, keep you seatbelt buckles and follow speed limits.

Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle with water, blankets, a first-aid kit, a flashlight, batteries and a toolkit.

Get enough sleep before traveling and take breaks along the way.

Don’t text while driving and only make phone calls through hands-free systems.

To avoid sparking a wildfire, don’t drag trailer chains or park in areas with grasses and brush.

