PHOENIX — Drivers who would typically use State Route 89A at the switchbacks in Oak Creek Canyon north of Sedona will have to find an alternative route next week.

SR 89A will be closed in both directions between Pine Flat Campground and the Oak Creek Vista scenic overlook from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

This comes from an ADOT rockfall mitigation safety project, which will require closures and lane restrictions over the next several months through late August.

When these closures are in place, drivers in the Flagstaff area could use southbound Interstate 17 to northbound SR 179 to reach Sedona and Oak Creek Canyon. Northbound traffic in the Sedona area will need to use southbound SR 179 to northbound I-17 to reach Flagstaff.

The highway will be open to one lane at other times, as temporary traffic signals will allow traffic to flow through the area one direction at a time. Nonetheless, drivers should expect delays when SR 89A is limited to one lane with alternating traffic.

ADOT will provide advance notice of any additional full closures.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.