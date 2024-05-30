Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Closures of State Route 89A north of Sedona for rockfall project to start next week

May 30, 2024, 4:15 AM | Updated: 9:10 am

A highway sign marks State Route 89A, which will be closed in the Sedona area from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7...

State Route 89A will be closed in the Sedona area from June 3-7, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY AARON SCHMIDT


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Drivers who would typically use State Route 89A at the switchbacks in Oak Creek Canyon north of Sedona will have to find an alternative route next week.

SR 89A will be closed in both directions between Pine Flat Campground and the Oak Creek Vista scenic overlook from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

This comes from an ADOT rockfall mitigation safety project, which will require closures and lane restrictions over the next several months through late August.

When these closures are in place, drivers in the Flagstaff area could use southbound Interstate 17 to northbound SR 179 to reach Sedona and Oak Creek Canyon. Northbound traffic in the Sedona area will need to use southbound SR 179 to northbound I-17 to reach Flagstaff.

The highway will be open to one lane at other times, as temporary traffic signals will allow traffic to flow through the area one direction at a time. Nonetheless, drivers should expect delays when SR 89A is limited to one lane with alternating traffic.

ADOT will provide advance notice of any additional full closures.

Closures of State Route 89A north of Sedona for rockfall project to start next week