PHOENIX – The Arizona State Fair added another popular performer to its new-look Coliseum Concert Series: the Violent Femmes.

The long-running folk-punk outfit will take the stage at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on Oct. 27.

Tickets, which range from $25 to $100, go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

The Violent Femmes carved out a niche with their 1983 self-titled debut album, which included quirky, catchy tunes such as “Add It Up,” “Blister in the Sun” and “Gone Daddy Gone.”

What’s new at Arizona State Fair concerts in 2023?

The Coliseum Concert Series is making a comeback after a three-year hiatus because of COVID-19.

The shows used to be included with fair admission, with most seats available on a first-come, first-served basis. But regular fair entry, which costs $15, will no longer include general admission concert access.

Concert seating will be fully reserved this year, and tickets to the shows also cover fair admission.

What is this year’s Coliseum Concert Series lineup?

The Violent Femmes are the sixth act confirmed for the 2023 state fair, which will be open Thursdays-Sundays from Sept. 22 to Oct. 29. Tickets went on sale for the other shows after they were announced earlier this year.

Here’s are the performers lined up for the series so far:

All concerts start at 7 p.m., with no opening acts. The arena doors open at 6 p.m.

The concert venue and fairgrounds are located at the northeast corner of 19th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.