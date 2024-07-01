Close
Phoenix ranked 14th-best city to celebrate Fourth of July in 2024

Jul 1, 2024, 4:15 AM

Fans sit on the field and watch a 4th of July fireworks show following a MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on July 4, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

BY PAYNE MOSES


PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix was ranked No.14 in WalletHub’s “Best Places to Celebrate 4th of July” with the patriotic holiday just days away.

WalletHub rated the top-100 most populated cities in the United States based on the following five criteria:

  • Fourth of July Celebrations
  • Affordability
  • Attractions and Activities
  • Safety and Accessibility
  • Fourth of July Weather Forecast

Within those five markers, 100 total points were made available for each city. “Fourth of July Celebrations” was the most heavily-weighted at 40 points, whereas the remainder were each weighted at 15.

Phoenix scored 64.12 total points, just behind Atlanta.

Los Angeles, New York City, Seattle, Las Vegas and Minneapolis rounded out the lists’ top-five cities in 2024.

Arizona’s capital performed best in the weather category (tied-first) and finished top-20 in both celebration viability (17th) and affordability (14th). It struggled in both attractions and activities (57th) and safety and accessibility (80th).

As far as day-of events go, firework lovers can indulge in the annual Fabulous Phoenix 4th or attend Light Up The Sky Independence Day Celebration at Phoenix Raceway. Both events are free admission and offer family-friendly environments including food and drinks, games and space for children to play.

AAA expects an excess of 1.5 million Arizonans to travel over the Fourth of July holiday, defined as Saturday, June 29 to Sunday, July 7.

