PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix was ranked No.14 in WalletHub’s “Best Places to Celebrate 4th of July” with the patriotic holiday just days away.

WalletHub rated the top-100 most populated cities in the United States based on the following five criteria:

Fourth of July Celebrations

Affordability

Attractions and Activities

Safety and Accessibility

Fourth of July Weather Forecast

Within those five markers, 100 total points were made available for each city. “Fourth of July Celebrations” was the most heavily-weighted at 40 points, whereas the remainder were each weighted at 15.

Phoenix scored 64.12 total points, just behind Atlanta.

Los Angeles, New York City, Seattle, Las Vegas and Minneapolis rounded out the lists’ top-five cities in 2024.

Arizona’s capital performed best in the weather category (tied-first) and finished top-20 in both celebration viability (17th) and affordability (14th). It struggled in both attractions and activities (57th) and safety and accessibility (80th).

As far as day-of events go, firework lovers can indulge in the annual Fabulous Phoenix 4th or attend Light Up The Sky Independence Day Celebration at Phoenix Raceway. Both events are free admission and offer family-friendly environments including food and drinks, games and space for children to play.

AAA expects an excess of 1.5 million Arizonans to travel over the Fourth of July holiday, defined as Saturday, June 29 to Sunday, July 7.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.