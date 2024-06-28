Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Several Arizona recreation areas easing fire restrictions after getting rain

Jun 28, 2024, 2:00 PM

Campers roast marshmallows over a campfire. Officials are adjusting the fire restrictions around Ar...

Officials are adjusting the fire restrictions around Arizona as the wildfire risk falls. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Several Arizona recreation areas are easing fire restrictions after recent monsoon rainfall reduced the risk of wildfires.

The changes mean more campers will be allowed to build fires at developed campsites in time for their Fourth of July vacations.

Coconino National Forest changed its restriction level from Stage 2 back to Stage 1 on Friday morning, and Grand Canyon National Park will be doing the same on Monday.

Meanwhile, Kaibab National Forest, which surrounds the Grand Canyon area in northern Arizona, is lifting all fire restrictions on Saturday. Officials are also removing the temporary closure at Kaibab’s Bill Williams Mountain.

The Stage 2 restrictions at the three recreation areas were activated last Friday.

RELATED STORIES

Arizona fire restrictions: What about other sites?

Elsewhere, State Trust lands within Apache and Navajo counties and in Coconino County south of the Grand Canyon remain under Stage 2 restrictions.

Tonto, Prescott and Coconino national forests are all at Stage 1, along with State Trust lands within the following seven counties: Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Pinal, Yavapai and Yuma.

What’s the difference between Stage 1 and Stage 2 restrictions?

When it comes to fire restrictions, Stage 2 has more limits than Stage 1.

For example, Stage 1 still allows campfires, charcoal, coal, wood stoves and smudge pots as long as they are within developed campgrounds, as well as under certain other exceptions. Smoking outside is also prohibited.

Under Stage 2, however, the fire ban extends to developed campgrounds. That level also prohibits blasting, welding or operating acetylene torches. In addition, the use of generators, chainsaws and other internal combustion-powered equipment is prohibited from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

