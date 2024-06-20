Close
Multiple Arizona recreation areas implementing Stage 2 fire restrictions

Jun 20, 2024, 10:20 AM | Updated: 10:28 am

Stage 2 level fire restrictions soon to be set in place in Arizona...

Authorities across Arizona are taking precautions to mitigate future wildfires this summer. (USDA Forest Service photo)

(USDA Forest Service photo)

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — As dry, hot conditions persist, officials are bumping fire restrictions to the Stage 2 level at various recreation sites across northern Arizona.

The more restrictive fire regulations are set to begin Friday for all of Kaibab National Forest and Grand Canyon National Park.

Stage 2 also will be implemented that day on State Trust land within Apache and Navajo counties and in Coconino County south of the Grand Canyon.

Along with Stage 2 restrictions on Friday, the Bill Williams Mountain watershed near Williams, part of the Kaibab National Forest, will undergo a temporary area closure due to the area’s susceptibility to wildfires and post-wildfire flooding.

What’s the difference between Stage 1, Stage 2 level fire restrictions?

Stage 2 fire restrictions have broader prohibitions than Stage 1.

For example, when Stage 1 restrictions are in place, you’re prohibited from igniting, building, maintaining a fire at all times, except on developed campgrounds. Other exceptions can be found here. Smoking outside is also prohibited.

Stage 2 includes these limits, but they extend to developed campgrounds. It also prohibits blasting, welding or operating a torch like an acetylene with an open flame. Additionally, under these restrictions, you can’t operate a generator, chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where in Arizona are Stage 1 fire restrictions in place?

Many other recreation sites remain under existing Stage 1 restrictions.

Tonto, Prescott and Coconino national forests are all in that category, along with State Trust lands within the following seven counties: Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Pinal, Yavapai and Yuma.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on June 18, 2024.

