Stage 2 level fire restrictions soon to be set in place in Arizona...

PHOENIX — As dry, hot conditions persist, officials are bumping fire restrictions to the Stage 2 level at various recreation sites across northern Arizona.

The more restrictive fire regulations are set to begin Friday for all of Kaibab National Forest and Grand Canyon National Park.

Stage 2 also will be implemented that day on State Trust land within Apache and Navajo counties and in Coconino County south of the Grand Canyon.

Along with Stage 2 restrictions on Friday, the Bill Williams Mountain watershed near Williams, part of the Kaibab National Forest, will undergo a temporary area closure due to the area’s susceptibility to wildfires and post-wildfire flooding.

What’s the difference between Stage 1, Stage 2 level fire restrictions?

Stage 2 fire restrictions have broader prohibitions than Stage 1.

For example, when Stage 1 restrictions are in place, you’re prohibited from igniting, building, maintaining a fire at all times, except on developed campgrounds. Other exceptions can be found here. Smoking outside is also prohibited.

Stage 2 includes these limits, but they extend to developed campgrounds. It also prohibits blasting, welding or operating a torch like an acetylene with an open flame. Additionally, under these restrictions, you can’t operate a generator, chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where in Arizona are Stage 1 fire restrictions in place?

Many other recreation sites remain under existing Stage 1 restrictions.

Tonto, Prescott and Coconino national forests are all in that category, along with State Trust lands within the following seven counties: Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Pinal, Yavapai and Yuma.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on June 18, 2024.

