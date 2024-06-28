Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Evacuation orders in place near Scottsdale as Boulder View Fire threatens 50 structures

Jun 28, 2024, 5:35 AM | Updated: 10:38 am

boulder-view-fire...

The Boulder View Fire grew to an estimated 2,500 acres as of Friday morning. (Tonto National Forest)

(Tonto National Forest)

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Evacuation orders were issued overnight for residents in the area of the Boulder View Fire in northeast Scottsdale, authorities said Friday.

The fire began around 2:30 p.m. Thursday near the Boulder Heights community. It grew to around 2,500 acres by Friday morning with no containment.

The first evacuation orders were issued a little before midnight for homes near the Sunrise Desert Vistas subdivision southeast of the fire, according to Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management.

“Crews were noticing extreme fire behavior. As a precaution we decided to go ahead, coordinate with MCSO [Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office] and start the evacuation process to a handful of homes,” Tiffany Davila of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday morning.

Homes near the Granite Mountain Ranch subdivisions were also alerted to be ready to leave if situations worsen.

Fifty buildings were threatened due to the fire, but there were no reports of destroyed structures as of Friday morning.

Where are the evacuation orders in place?

Homes from 136th Street to 144th Street from Dove Valley Road to the Tonto National Forest were in “GO” status as of Friday morning. This status alerts residents to immediately leave due to life-threatening danger.

Authorities also put a stretch of land from 136th Street to Box Bar Road from Rio Verde Road to Dove Valley into “SET” status around 9 a.m. This status means residents need to be ready to leave if conditions worsen.

The update around 9 a.m. represented an expansion of the endangered zone. Earlier in the day, only the stretch of land from 136th Street to 152nd streets, Dixileta Drive to Dove Valley, was in “SET” status.

The Red Cross currently has an evacuation center at Cactus Shadows High School near Dove Valley Road and 56th Street.

Efforts to take down the Boulder View Fire

RELATED STORIES

Davila said Friday morning there were around 180 personnel fighting the Boulder View Fire.

“We utilized a lot of aircrafts yesterday. We will be launching aircrafts again this morning,” she said. “We do have additional ground resources ordered for this morning as well.”

The fire is thought to be human-caused, but no exact reason was cited. The incident remains under investigation.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

This is an updated version of a story originally posted on June 27, 2024.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

This overhead view from May 2024 shows ongoing work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project ...

Kevin Stone

Broadway Curve project to affect freeway traffic near Phoenix airport this weekend

No mainline closures are scheduled along the metro Phoenix freeway system this weekend, but it won't all be smooth sailing.

58 minutes ago

Photo of Khristian Hornbaker, a 20-year-old man who went missing from his Mesa home on Wednesday, J...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 20-year-old Mesa man with diminished communication ability

Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Thursday night for a missing 20-year-old Mesa man with limited communication ability.

3 hours ago

Missing 64-year-old woman subject of new Silver Alert...

Serena O'Sullivan

Silver Alert issued for missing 64-year-old woman last seen in Goodyear

The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Kathryn Edwards, a missing 64-year-old woman from Goodyear, on Friday.

4 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Jim Sharpe

AZ Political Podcast: Jan Brewer discusses Republican Party, possibility of woman president

Jan Brewer discusses the Republican Party and the possibility of a woman president in this episode of AZ Political Podcast.

6 hours ago

phoenix-mesa-gateway...

KTAR.com

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport reports record May passenger activity

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport had over 145,000 passengers travel through the airport this past May, setting a record.

7 hours ago

phoenix-house-fire...

KTAR.com

Body found dead inside Phoenix home after house fire

Firefighters found a dead body inside a Phoenix home after a house fire on Thursday, authorities said.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Evacuation orders in place near Scottsdale as Boulder View Fire threatens 50 structures