PHOENIX — Evacuation orders were issued overnight for residents in the area of the Boulder View Fire in northeast Scottsdale, authorities said Friday.

The fire began around 2:30 p.m. Thursday near the Boulder Heights community. It grew to around 2,500 acres by Friday morning with no containment.

The first evacuation orders were issued a little before midnight for homes near the Sunrise Desert Vistas subdivision southeast of the fire, according to Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management.

“Crews were noticing extreme fire behavior. As a precaution we decided to go ahead, coordinate with MCSO [Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office] and start the evacuation process to a handful of homes,” Tiffany Davila of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday morning.

Homes near the Granite Mountain Ranch subdivisions were also alerted to be ready to leave if situations worsen.

Fifty buildings were threatened due to the fire, but there were no reports of destroyed structures as of Friday morning.

Where are the evacuation orders in place?

Homes from 136th Street to 144th Street from Dove Valley Road to the Tonto National Forest were in “GO” status as of Friday morning. This status alerts residents to immediately leave due to life-threatening danger.

Evacuate/GO! MCSO is evacuating 136th St to 144th St to Dove Valley Rd to Tonto National Forest a due to the Boulder View Wildfire. Info at https://t.co/GMs0bQh3mo. pic.twitter.com/BAdaTE5quU — Maricopa County Dept of Emergency Mgmt (@MaricopaReady) June 28, 2024

Authorities also put a stretch of land from 136th Street to Box Bar Road from Rio Verde Road to Dove Valley into “SET” status around 9 a.m. This status means residents need to be ready to leave if conditions worsen.

The update around 9 a.m. represented an expansion of the endangered zone. Earlier in the day, only the stretch of land from 136th Street to 152nd streets, Dixileta Drive to Dove Valley, was in “SET” status.

Wildfire! MCSO is expanding the SET position – 136th St to Box Bar Rd, Rio Verde Rd to Dove Valley due to the Boulder View Wildfire. Be prepared to act. If necessary, take prescriptions, water, snacks, identification and pets. Info: https://t.co/kOJrO9ise1 pic.twitter.com/KuBgWa0ili — Maricopa County Dept of Emergency Mgmt (@MaricopaReady) June 28, 2024

The Red Cross currently has an evacuation center at Cactus Shadows High School near Dove Valley Road and 56th Street.

Efforts to take down the Boulder View Fire

Davila said Friday morning there were around 180 personnel fighting the Boulder View Fire.

“We utilized a lot of aircrafts yesterday. We will be launching aircrafts again this morning,” she said. “We do have additional ground resources ordered for this morning as well.”

The fire is thought to be human-caused, but no exact reason was cited. The incident remains under investigation.

