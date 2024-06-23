Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Roof maintenance project to begin in July on Peoria City Hall

Jun 23, 2024, 10:00 AM

A $2.4 million project to replace the Peoria City Hall roof will begin in July. (City of Peoria Fac...

A $2.4 million project to replace the Peoria City Hall roof will begin in July. (City of Peoria Facebook photo)

(City of Peoria Facebook photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Peoria City Hall will stay in working order as crews work to replace the service building’s roof over the next several months, the city said this week.

The maintenance project is expected to cost $2.4 million and will include weather-related improvements. It was built over two phases from 1991-93.

RELATED STORIES

Crews expect the first phase of the repair to be completed over July-November, focusing on the east and center buildings. A second phase focusing on the western part of the city hall is scheduled to begin in November and should be completed by March.

Other facets, such as skylights, balcony patios and masonry, will also be repaired.

The city expects these repairs to keep the city hall in good shape for the next 25 years.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona will serve as a model of automotive technologies thanks to a grant from USDOT. (Pixabay pho...

KTAR.com

Arizona to serve as automotive technology model, receives nearly $20 million in USDOT grants

Maricopa County will serve as a national model for new automotive technologies, part of a nearly-$20-million grant awarded to the state.

1 hour ago

Creating fake IDs gets 2 men indicted, prosecutors say...

KTAR.com

2 Phoenix men accused of creating fake IDs for undocumented migrants

Two undocumented men were indicted after being accused of creating fake IDs, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona said.

6 hours ago

A conceptual rendering of a building at Mack Innovation Park — a planned industrial and office pa...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

New York firm starts construction on first phase for massive Scottsdale industrial park

A developer that's flush with big projects in the Phoenix metro has started construction on the first phase of a more than 100-acre industrial park in Scottsdale.

7 hours ago

Candytopia...

KTAR.com

Candytopia opening interactive wonderland at Scottsdale Fashion Square in July

Tickets are on sale now for interactive sweets experience Candytopia, which will open its doors at Scottsdale Fashion Square in July.

16 hours ago

Police are searching for information on a series of cars damaged with a "bias element involved." (...

KTAR.com

Series of crimes with ‘bias element’ leaves cars damaged in central Phoenix

Police are seeking information about vehicles damaged within the last week determined to have a "bias element involved" in central Phoenix.

18 hours ago

Two defendants were sentenced to over 10 years in prison for shooting at Hopi police officers amid ...

KTAR.com

Defendants who shot at Hopi officers during police chase sentenced

As they fled a traffic violation, two members of the Navajo Nation begun shooting at pursing Hopi officers during a car chase.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Roof maintenance project to begin in July on Peoria City Hall