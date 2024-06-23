PHOENIX — Peoria City Hall will stay in working order as crews work to replace the service building’s roof over the next several months, the city said this week.

The maintenance project is expected to cost $2.4 million and will include weather-related improvements. It was built over two phases from 1991-93.

Crews expect the first phase of the repair to be completed over July-November, focusing on the east and center buildings. A second phase focusing on the western part of the city hall is scheduled to begin in November and should be completed by March.

Other facets, such as skylights, balcony patios and masonry, will also be repaired.

The city expects these repairs to keep the city hall in good shape for the next 25 years.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.