PHOENIX — Authorities issued a temporary ground stop for some flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Friday morning because of foggy conditions.

The Federal Aviation Administration enforced the ground stop from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. It was for flights departing from a swath of the U.S. ranging from St. Louis to Los Angeles and including most of Texas and the Denver area.

Although the order expired, it could have a ripple effect on air traffic into Phoenix, leading to possible delays for arrivals as airlines catch up on their service.

As of around 9 a.m., more than 40 flights into Phoenix were listed as delayed, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

While the FAA cited fog as the reason for Friday’s ground stop, the Valley experienced hazy conditions a day earlier for another reason.

The remnants of a dust storm that originated over parts of Mexico and New Mexico on Wednesday night reduced visibility in the Phoenix area on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Air quality dipped as a result, with some areas falling into levels that were unhealthy for sensitive groups.

