Buckeye collision on Thursday leaves 1 dead, police say...

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after a collision between a vehicle and a tree in Buckeye on Thursday night, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash took place near Verrado Way and Main Street around 10:15 a.m., according to the Buckeye Police Department.

The victim, 18-year-old Yaritza Vasquez, died on the scene, police said. She was a passenger in the car.

The 18-year-old male driver, along with a 15-year-old male passenger, were brought to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, police said.

Speed was considered a factor in this crash.

Before the collision, Buckeye Police allegedly observed the vehicle driving through a stop sign. An officer tried to pull over the car, but it took off speeding, police said.

A motorist later told a Buckeye PD officer they saw the same car speeding southbound on Verrado without headlights near Indian School Road, Buckeye Police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.