1 dead, 2 injured after car crashes into tree in Buckeye, police say

Jun 21, 2024, 6:10 AM | Updated: 11:39 am

Buckeye collision on Thursday leaves 1 dead, police say...

Police say a car with three occupants crashed into a tree in Buckeye on June 20, 2024. (Buckeye Police Department)

(Buckeye Police Department)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after a collision between a vehicle and a tree in Buckeye on Thursday night, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash took place near Verrado Way and Main Street around 10:15 a.m., according to the Buckeye Police Department.

The victim, 18-year-old Yaritza Vasquez, died on the scene, police said. She was a passenger in the car.

The 18-year-old male driver, along with a 15-year-old male passenger, were brought to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, police said.

Speed was considered a factor in this crash.

Before the collision, Buckeye Police allegedly observed the vehicle driving through a stop sign. An officer tried to pull over the car, but it took off speeding, police said.

A motorist later told a Buckeye PD officer they saw the same car speeding southbound on Verrado without headlights near Indian School Road, Buckeye Police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

