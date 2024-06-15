Police disclose more details regarding death of Scottsdale detective

PHOENIX — Law enforcement authorities on Friday night disclosed more information about the death of Scottsdale Police detective Ryan So on Thursday.

The Mesa Police Department, which is investigating So’s death, said that after a search warrant and arrest operation, detectives from the Special Assignment Unit were unloading equipment from a vehicle.

While So was moving a bag from the vehicle, a rifle within the bag fell to the ground, hit the pavement and discharged, striking So.

Other detectives on the scene, near 76th Street and Greenway Hayden Loop, immediately rendered aid to So, who later died at a hospital.

So served as a police officer for nine years and in the U.S. Navy for four years.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.