Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police disclose more details regarding death of Scottsdale detective

Jun 15, 2024, 7:30 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Law enforcement authorities on Friday night disclosed more information about the death of Scottsdale Police detective Ryan So on Thursday.

The Mesa Police Department, which is investigating So’s death, said that after a search warrant and arrest operation, detectives from the Special Assignment Unit were unloading equipment from a vehicle.

While So was moving a bag from the vehicle, a rifle within the bag fell to the ground, hit the pavement and discharged, striking So.

Other detectives on the scene, near 76th Street and Greenway Hayden Loop, immediately rendered aid to So, who later died at a hospital.

So served as a police officer for nine years and in the U.S. Navy for four years.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Close-up stock photo of an elderly woman's hands crossed in her lap. The number of metro Phoenix el...

Kevin Stone

Officials sound alarm about growing problem of elder abuse in metro Phoenix

Elder abuse is growing at an alarming rate in metro Phoenix, with the number cases rising by nearly 20% last year.

2 hours ago

Breakfast restaurant Over Easy will host a welcome weekend event for the launch of its new Peoria l...

Bailey Leasure

Over Easy set to host grand opening for its new Peoria location

Breakfast restaurant Over Easy will host a welcome weekend event for the launch of its new Peoria location. 

2 hours ago

Rendering of the Italian restaurant Il Brocca, which is planned to open in Scottsdale in 2025. (Bri...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Texas-based Italian restaurant eyes location in Scottsdale

Il Bracco, an upscale Italian restaurant chain based in Dallas, Texas, is looking to open its first location in Arizona in Scottsdale.

4 hours ago

A Silver Alert was issued for an 88-year-old man last seen Friday morning in Mesa who has dementia ...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert: 88-year-old man from Mesa missing

A Silver Alert was issued for an 88-year-old man last seen Friday morning in Mesa after being reported missing by his son.

11 hours ago

Old Town Scottsdale sushi and karaoke restaurant Geisha A Go Go is closing its doors Sunday after 1...

KTAR.com

Old Town Scottsdale sushi, karaoke restaurant Geisha A Go Go closing after 17 years

Old Town Scottsdale sushi and karaoke restaurant Geisha A Go Go is closing its doors Sunday after 17 years.

13 hours ago

A Boeing 737 Max suffered damage to parts of the plane's structure after it went into a “Dutch ro...

Associated Press

Plane that did ‘Dutch roll’ on flight from Phoenix suffered structural damage, investigators say

A Boeing 737 Max suffered damage to parts of the plane's structure after it went into a “Dutch roll” during a flight from Phoenix last month.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Police disclose more details regarding death of Scottsdale detective