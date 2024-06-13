PHOENIX – The current excessive heat warning for metro Phoenix has been extended through the weekend, officials announced early Thursday.

The warning for the central Arizona region, which went into effect Tuesday, was originally scheduled to expire Thursday night. But the National Weather Service (NWS) decided to extend it through 8 p.m. Sunday.

The forecast calls for high temperatures in Phoenix ranging from 107 degrees to 111 degrees during the remaining warning period. Saturday is expected to be the hottest day of the stretch.

Despite the heat and what’s been a nearly monthlong stretch without precipitation, the NWS said there’s a slight chance for brief, isolated showers in the Valley later Thursday.

Low temperatures across the region this morning were several degrees above the daily normal. Look for a mix of clouds & sun the remainder of the day w/ afternoon highs in a 105-110°F range. Don't be surprised to see some virga or a brief, isolated shower later today. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/frp4xLVpP1 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 13, 2024

What happens during an excessive heat warning?

NWS meteorologists issue excessive heat warnings to alert the public about extremely dangerous heat conditions. Heat watches and warnings are based on a variety of factors, not just temperature, and the standards can differ by location.

Per city of Phoenix policy, the Echo Canyon and Cholla trails at Camelback Mountain and all Piestewa Peak trails are closed from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. on days when excessive heat warnings are in effect.

People who have to spend time outdoors during periods of excessive heat should stay hydrated, apply sunscreen to exposed skin, wear loose-fit clothing and take frequent breaks in the shade, according to experts.

Phoenix in midst of a blistering June

With an average temperature of 94.6 degrees through Tuesday, Phoenix is on pace for its hottest June ever.

The high temperature today at PHX Sky Harbor Airport has been 111 degrees. That's 7 degrees above normal/average and just 2 degrees shy of tying the record for the date. #azwx pic.twitter.com/FWBrefAc6r — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 13, 2024

The temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the NWS uses for the city’s official readings, surpassed 110 degrees four times over the first 12 days of June, including Wednesday’s high of 111.

Additionally, overnight lows were in the 80s for eight consecutive days heading into Thursday.

The current heat wave is expected to break, slightly, at the start of the next workweek. As of Thursday morning, the NWS seven-day forecast showed highs of around 105 degrees for Monday-Wednesday, with lows in the middle 70s.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.