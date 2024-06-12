PHOENIX – This month is on pace to be the hottest June on record in Phoenix after its first 11 days, according to the National Weather Service.

The average Phoenix temperature for June 1-11, 2024, was 94.6 degrees, topping the record over that period in 2013 of 94.3.

“We so far have [in June] had three days with a temperature above 110 and only two days below 105,” Gabriel Lojero, meteorologist with the NWS in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Tuesday morning.

What is the typical average Phoenix temperature in June?

The normal average Phoenix temperature for the first 11 days of June is 88.9, according to the NWS.

The average high in Arizona’s largest city this month has been 108.2 degrees, with an average low of 81.

To put that in perspective, the daytime high is usually in the lower to middle 100s this time of year, Lojero said.

Phoenix in midst of excessive heat warning

Meanwhile, Tuesday matched the hottest day of the year in Phoenix with a high of 113, 1 degree below the 2022 record for the date. It also was the first day of an excessive heat warning for central Arizona that runs until 8 p.m. Thursday.

The Phoenix forecast calls for near-record highs of around 110 degrees or more on Wednesday and Thursday. After a short dip to around 107 on Friday, temperatures are expected to return to the 110 level over the weekend.

Very hot temperatures expected today across the region, with the highest readings across the south-central AZ lower deserts where highs will likely top out around 112 degrees in some areas. Make sure to practice heat safety! #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/IVjM2ddl5m — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 12, 2024

Experts say people who have to spend time outdoors during periods of excessive heat should stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and loose-fit clothing and seek frequent breaks in the shade.

Is there any rain in the Valley weather forecast?

Skies are expected to remain clear and sunny over at least the next week, extending a rainless streak that is nearing the one-month mark. May 15 was the last time rain was recorded at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the NWS uses for the city’s official readings.

The dry stretch is expected to last at least through the early part of Arizona’s monsoon season, which runs annually from June 15 to Sept. 30.

Last year’s monsoon was the driest on record in Phoenix, with the first rainfall of the season not coming until Aug. 17 and a final total of just .15 inches.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.