PHOENIX — Diversified Partners and Palmer Development Group are poised to transform Scottsdale with two new mixed-use retail projects.

The Edge, located at the northeast corner of 90th Street and Loop 101, is a 212,000-square-foot shopping center. The development has already opened popular restaurants like Shake Shack, Café Rio and Playa Bowls, with some more retail destinations set to open soon.

Located just south of The Edge, The Sydney will offer 26 acres of entertainment attractions. The development will also feature Reverb by Hard Rock Scottsdale, the first Hard Rock hotel in Arizona. Palmer Development Group broke ground on the $80 million project in April 2023. The hotel is set open in 2026.

“We are excited to team up with Palmer Development Group on these premier entertainment destinations,” Walt Brown Jr., CEO of Diversified Partners said in a news release. “We know that with our shared vision and expertise we will deliver an experiential retail destination to the Salt River Community that offers a diverse array of choices for the area’s 243,000 residents and 11 million annual visitors.”

Diversified Partners is a leading real estate brokerage in Scottsdale, and Palmer Development Group is a development firm also based in Scottsdale.

Marti Weinstein, a newly announced partner of Diversified Partners, worked with Palmer Development Group in 2020 to merchandise The Block at Pima Center. Located at the Loop 101 and Via de Ventura near Talking Stick Resort, the 22-acre mixed-use project features 260,000 square feet of medical office, hospitality, retail and resaurants.

“Working with Marti Weinstein on The Block at Pima Center was a huge success, and we’re eager to apply the same caliber of innovation and excellence to The Sydney and The Edge,” said Daniel Lupien, managing principal and founder of Palmer Development Group. “These projects will establish new benchmarks for entertainment and retail in Scottsdale.

“Amazon and e-commerce can’t rival the immersive experiences we are creating to meet the shift in purchasing habits, especially among millennials who feel out of place in Old Town and Kierland.”

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.