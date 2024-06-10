PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of the Interstate 10 were reopened Monday in downtown Phoenix following an hourslong closure due to a homicide investigation, authorities said.

All traffic was taken off the westbound end of the Deck Park Tunnel, which runs around .75 miles under Margaret T. Hance Park.

The closure lasted until about noon as the scene was under investigation.

The eastbound lanes were not affected by the closure.

More details about homicide investigation that shut down freeway in Phoenix

Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a vehicle collision call at Seventh Avenue on the I-10 around 3:30 a.m.

Troopers found an adult inside the vehicle with at least one gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Rob Scherer with the Phoenix Police Department.

He was brought to a hospital, where he died, Scherer said.

The investigation is ongoing.

