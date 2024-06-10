Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

WB lanes of I-10 reopen in downtown Phoenix following closure for homicide investigation

Jun 10, 2024, 6:07 AM | Updated: 12:28 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


The closure starts right at 7th Avenue and ends at 19th Avenue on the westbound sides of I-10. (Arizona Department of Transportation photo) The closure starts right at 7th Avenue and ends at 19th Avenue on the westbound sides of I-10. (Arizona Department of Transportation photo) Interstate 10 westbound lanes freeway tunnel traffic backup June 10, 2024 The closure starts right at 7th Street and ends at 19th Avenue on the westbound sides of I-10. (Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of the Interstate 10 were reopened Monday in downtown Phoenix following an hourslong closure due to a homicide investigation, authorities said.

All traffic was taken off the westbound end of the Deck Park Tunnel, which runs around .75 miles under Margaret T. Hance Park.

The closure lasted until about noon as the scene was under investigation.

RELATED STORIES

The eastbound lanes were not affected by the closure.

More details about homicide investigation that shut down freeway in Phoenix

Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a vehicle collision call at Seventh Avenue on the I-10 around 3:30 a.m.

Troopers found an adult inside the vehicle with at least one gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Rob Scherer with the Phoenix Police Department.

He was brought to a hospital, where he died, Scherer said.

The investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Tucker Carlson coming to Phoenix on Sept. 4 to talk politics, news...

KTAR.com

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson set to visit Phoenix during 1st national arena tour

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is set to visit Phoenix this summer as part of his first national arena tour.

28 minutes ago

This photo was distributed in a missing person bulletin for James Zoccoli. The Mesa teenager, who w...

KTAR.com

Mesa teenager who was the subject of a Silver Alert last week has died

A Mesa teenager who was the subject of a Silver Alert last week died in a hospital Sunday after being found unconscious in Phoenix.

1 hour ago

A silhouette image shows a person pouring water on himself under a sun, with palm trees in the back...

Kevin Stone

Back in the hot seat: Another excessive heat warning issued for metro Phoenix

With temperatures expected to spike again this week, authorities have issued another excessive heat warning for metro Phoenix.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl hosting a College Football Playoffs quarterfinal game will impact Arizona

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl executive director and CEO Erik Moses spoke with Mike Broomhead to discuss the impact of hosting a College Football Playoffs quarterfinal game, along with the early start time for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, will have on Arizona. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photo: Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

2 hours ago

New Arizona water infrastructure projects kicked off on Monday...

Serena O'Sullivan

$19M in federally funded water infrastructure projects set to begin in Arizona

Congressman Greg Stanton, a military leader and several Arizona mayors will sign new Arizona water infrastructure projects on Monday.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Arizona continues to see increase in DUIs and wrong-way drivers

Jim Sharpe takes a closer look at weekend incidents in Phoenix involving drunk drivers and wrong-way drivers in Monday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

WB lanes of I-10 reopen in downtown Phoenix following closure for homicide investigation