PHOENIX — CarbonCapture Inc., a leading U.S. direct air capture (DAC) company that builds modular systems which can be mass produced, signed a lease for a high-volume manufacturing facility in Mesa.

The 83,000-square-foot building located at Crimson and Elliot roads in Mesa’s Elliot Road Technology Corridor. CarbonCapture’s first manufacturing plant is projected to produce 4,000 modules per year at full capacity.

“We are proud CarbonCapture will establish this new manufacturing facility, the first-of-its-kind in the world, right here in Arizona,” Gov. Katie Hobbs said in a news release. “The facility represents a significant milestone for Arizona, advancing our clean energy economy and creating skilled jobs to support Arizona’s rapidly-growing manufacturing industry.”

Officials say the site was chosen due to its central location, availability of clean energy and workforce readiness. The facility will employ 30 full time workers with expectations of growing to 400 workers by 2029.

“As we grow out our team here, we’re committed to offering competitive wages along with comprehensive benefits packages for all full-time staff,” CEO Adrian Corless said. “Furthermore, we’re exploring partnerships with Mesa Community College and local high school trade programs to foster a variety of workforce training opportunities.”

What do CarbonCapture direct air capture systems do?

CarbonCapture develops and deploys DAC machines that can be connected in large arrays to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. With a patented modular open systems architecture, the DAC systems can be mass-produced, allowing for plug-and-play upgrades and unlimited scalability, the company says.

By reducing carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere, CarbonCapture’s advanced DAC technology not only supports national climate objectives but also fosters growth in manufacturing and clean energy sectors.

“CarbonCapture’s recent partnerships with organizations like ASU, the Amazon Climate Pledge Fund and Frontier Climate and its work to advance DAC technology position it as a catalyst for progress in the globally significant climate technology ecosystem,” said Greater Phoenix Economic Council President & CEO Chris Camacho.

“This commitment underscores the collaborative spirit of Greater Phoenix and highlights our region’s sophistication as a premier destination for cutting-edge innovation in the New Photon Economy.”

