Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Phoenix early Saturday

Jun 8, 2024, 3:00 PM

(Adobe Stock Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle in Phoenix early Saturday.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of 29th Street and Thomas Road just before 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a male pedestrian with serious injuries.

The man, whom police identified as 46-year-old Peter Klabanos, died at the scene.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.

According to police, Klananos was crossing Thomas Road mid-block when he was struck by the vehicle, which was traveling westbound.

The man driving the vehicle showed signs of impairment. He was processed for DUI and subsequently released.

Speed also appears to be a factor in the collision.

