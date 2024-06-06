Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Hundreds of Taiwanese students joined Phoenix schools as TSMC facilities expand in Arizona

Jun 6, 2024, 9:08 AM

Almost 300 Taiwanese students have come due to TSMC plants...

Almost 300 Taiwanese students have come due to TSMC plants, according to an English language coordinator with Deer Valley Unified School District. (File photos: TSMC, left, Pexels, right)

(File photos: TSMC, left, Pexels, right)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Hundreds of Taiwanese students have come to the Valley with their parents who work for the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

The chip manufacturing company worked closely with the Deer Valley Unified School District to enroll transferred workers’ children, according to Beverly Kerr, an English learner coordinator with the district.

“Most of them have come with us,” Kerr told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Thursday.

Students started arriving in November of 2022, she said.

“The chip manufacturing plant chartered six planes to bring the families over in waves every two weeks,” Kerr added.

RELATED STORIES

Four of those planes came from Nov. 1 through winter break in 2022. After the holiday break, two more planes arrived.

“In total, we got 282 students from Taiwan all kind of at the same time,” Kerr said.

She isn’t sure if more families are coming to the Valley, though. To her knowledge, TSMC hasn’t told the district how many more students will come.

However, she said that some families aren’t here to stay.

“It appears that some of the families come, they have a specific job that they have to do in the building and construction of the plant, and then they leave and then new people come in,” Kerr said.

That means the district is starting to see some of the students cycle in and out, she added.

“But after that first bulk of kids came — that 282 — we’ve had since then about 40 more students come in just in the last year and a half,” Kerr said.

How is TSMC changing metro Phoenix?

This giant chipmaker is building a huge campus in north Phoenix. Engineering wafer production is already underway in its first factory, or fab. This fab will supply computer chips to Apple.

Full operations are set to begin in the first half of 2025. Additionally, the company’s second fab in north Phoenix is set to begin production in 2026 or 2028.

There’s also a third semiconductor facility coming before the end of the decade.

All of this expansion will be a boon to the economy, according to Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, who said the expansion of TSMC facilities will bring well-paying jobs to the Valley for years to come.

In addition to benefitting workers, they’re also benefiting students, according to Kerr.

“It’s been beneficial, I think, to the American students or native English speakers because they’re getting to see a different perspective of the world and understanding that people are people regardless of where they come from,” Kerr said.

Furthermore, administrators have worked with teachers on professional development when it comes to teaching English to the oncoming students. This way, issues associated with the language barrier won’t negatively impact English-speaking students, she said.

“The teachers can continue to move, at the same rate that they’ve always moved, just with those extra layers of support within the instruction,” Kerr said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs walks in front of U.S. and state flags. Hobbs illegally appointed 13 “de...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs illegally appointed ‘de facto’ agency directors, judge rules

PHOENIX – An Arizona judge ruled Wednesday that Gov. Katie Hobbs illegally appointed “de facto” agency directors while sidestepping opposition to her nominees by state Senate Republicans. Hobbs didn’t have the authority to install “deputy directors” to lead 13 state agencies after multiple picks were rejected by the Senate Committee on Director Nominations following often-contentious […]

45 seconds ago

Arizona Democrats condemned Donald Trump ahead of town hall...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona Democrats slam former President Donald Trump ahead of his town hall in Phoenix

A few hours before former President Donald Trump was scheduled to speak during a town hall in Phoenix, Arizona Democrats condemned him.

57 minutes ago

Aerial view of Brimhall Aquatic Complex in Mesa, which was evacuated during a hazmat incident Thurs...

KTAR.com

East Valley municipal pool facility evacuated due to hazmat situation

Five people went to the hospital after a Mesa municipal pool was evacuated due to a hazmat incident on Thursday morning.

2 hours ago

The interior of Dream City Church hours before Donald Trump's Phoenix town hall event on Thursday, ...

KTAR.com

Here’s what you need to know about Donald Trump’s town hall event at a Phoenix church

Donald Trump's Phoenix town hall is set for Thursday afternoon at Dream City Church. Here's what you need to know about the event.

4 hours ago

AHS waiving all dog adoption fees through June 9...

KTAR.com

Arizona Humane Society waives adoption fees for dogs, puppies through Sunday

The Arizona Humane Society is waiving all dog adoption fees in its shelters due to overcrowding. That applies to puppies, too.

6 hours ago

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona House speaker believes 2025 fiscal year budget agreement is near

Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma said Wednesday he believes an agreement for the 2025 fiscal year budget could be close.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Hundreds of Taiwanese students joined Phoenix schools as TSMC facilities expand in Arizona