Wafer production underway at TSMC’s Phoenix factory; Q1 earnings beat expectations

Apr 19, 2024, 4:00 PM

During an earnings call on April 18, 2024, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said engineer...

During an earnings call on April 18, 2024, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said engineering wafer production was underway at its first Phoenix factory, which is still under construction. (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY AMY EDELEN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is making “significant progress” on its north Phoenix site with engineering wafer production already underway in its first factory still under construction, the company said on an earnings call Thursday.

C.C. Wei, TSMC’s chief executive, told analysts and investors on the earnings call the company began engineering wafer production for its N4 process technology in its first Arizona factory, or fab, earlier this month and is on track to begin volume production in the first half of 2025.

“We are confident that once we begin volume production, we will be able to deliver the same level of manufacturing quality and reliability in each of our fab(s) in Arizona as from our fab in Taiwan,” Wei said.

Each of the company’s three fabs in Arizona will feature a clean room area that’s double the size of a typical logical fab, Wei said.

Aiding in TSMC’s ambitious Arizona plans, the U.S. Department of Commerce on April 8 entered a nonbinding preliminary agreement with TSMC (NYSE: TSM) for a CHIPS Act award package that consists of $6.6 billion in grants and up to $5 billion in loans. Just down the road in Chandler, Intel Corp. also received a huge chunk of CHIPS Act funding earlier this year.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

