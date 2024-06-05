Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Watch: Maricopa County Attorney Republican primary debate

Jun 5, 2024, 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:00 pm

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Maricopa County Attorney is one of several positions up for election in 2024 and Republican Rachel Mitchell is looking to retain her seat.

Mitchell won a special election in 2022 following the death of previous Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel.

The incumbent did not participate in the Republican primary debate on June 5, however.

Gina Godbehere, who unsuccessfully ran against Mitchell in 2022, was the only candidate involved in the debate.

What to know about the 2024 Republican Maricopa County Attorney candidates

Mitchell served as interim county attorney for six months prior to being elected to the position.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors picked Mitchell in April 2022 for the role due to her past experience which could allow her to hit the ground running.

Mitchell previously served as the acting Maricopa County Attorney in 2019 when Bill Montgomery was appointed to the Arizona Supreme Court.

Mitchell was picked over Godbehere and Anni Foster at that time.

Godbehere has served as a Goodyear city prosecutor and spent 25 years with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

