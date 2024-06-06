Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

SWAT team arrests 2 women in northwest Arizona suspected in 2022 double-homicide case

Jun 5, 2024, 6:15 PM

(Facebook Photo | Mohave County Sheriff's Office)...

(Facebook Photo | Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

(Facebook Photo | Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Two women wanted in connection with a double-homicide case in Colorado have been arrested in northwest Arizona, authorities said Wednesday.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said 43-year-old Toni Gurule and 42-year-old Suzzette Salyer remain jailed without bond as they await extradition.

They said the women were arrested by a SWAT team after a standoff Saturday at a home in Topock, a small community north of Lake Havasu City near the Arizona-California border.

Sheriff’s officials in Colorado’s Fremont County said Gurule and Salyer were among three people indicted April 30 on two counts each of first-degree murder and kidnapping, and warrants for their arrests were issued.

The charges stemmed from the deaths of 25-year-old Ryan Roth and 36-year-old Rodolfo Santillan-Reyes, authorities said.

The bodies of the two men were discovered in February 2022 in a Phantom Canyon ravine about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Colorado Springs.

Colorado authorities said a third suspect in the case — a 45-year-old man — was arrested on a homicide charge last month while he was in federal custody in Englewood on separate drug and weapons charges.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Gerardo Estrada received a 281-year sentence for child molestation. (Pexels photo)...

KTAR.com

Convicted child molester sentenced to 281 years in Arizona prison

A Phoenix man was sentenced to 281 years in prison for the sexual abuse of five children, authorities said Wednesday.

1 hour ago

(Facebook Photo/Kathleen Winn)...

KTAR.com

Watch: Arizona US House Congressional District 6 Republican debate

Kathleen Winn was the only participant in the June 5 Arizona U.S. House Congressional District 6 Republican debate

4 hours ago

Jacques Alejandra Gomez, executive director of Latino advocacy group Living United for Change in Ar...

Associated Press

Latino advocacy group asks court to prevent Secure the Border Act from appearing on Arizona’s ballot

A Latino advocacy group has filed a lawsuit asking a court to prevent a border proposal from appearing on Arizona’s Nov. 5 ballot.

5 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Gina Godbehere for County Attorney)...

KTAR.com

Watch: Maricopa County Attorney Republican primary debate

Gina Godbehere was the only candidate to participate in the Maricopa County Attorney Republican primary debate.

5 hours ago

Spilt panel image of a Phoenix firefighter demonstration ice immersion as a treatment for heatstrok...

Associated Press

Phoenix firefighters turn to ice immersion to treat heatstroke victims as temperatures soar

Firefighters in Phoenix are now equipped to treat heatstroke victims by immersing them in ice on the way to area hospitals.

6 hours ago

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell wants to resume executions in the state. (Photo by Gabriel...

Danny Shapiro

Maricopa County Attorney files motion to resume executions in Arizona

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell is putting pressure on the resumption of executions in Arizona, filing a motion Wednesday for a convicted murderer to be put to death.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

SWAT team arrests 2 women in northwest Arizona suspected in 2022 double-homicide case