PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a 16-year-old Mesa boy with a neurocognitive disorder.

James Zoccoli was last seen leaving the group home where he lives near Gilbert Road and University Drive on foot on Saturday at about 6:30 p.m.

Zoccoli requires medication for his condition.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Zoccoli is 5-foot-9, weighs 205 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

His family is concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Zoccoli’s whereabouts is asked to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

