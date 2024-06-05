PHOENIX — Several trails in the Phoenix area will be closed from Wednesday-Friday due to heat, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The Phoenix Trail Closure program — which is now in effect over the full year, instead of just May-October — mandates trail closures anytime the National Weather Service issues an excessive heat warning. NWS announced the excessive heat warning on Monday.

The Echo Canyon and Cholla trails at Camelback Mountain and all Piestewa Peak trails will be restricted from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, extending as long as the excessive heat warning does.

Parking lot gates will be closed, signage will be posted and park rangers will be on hand to help remind visitors about the restrictions if necessary.

“Since we implemented (the trail closure program) a couple years ago, the data is there,” Phoenix FD Public Information Officer Rob McDade said in a news release. “We are going on (fewer) mountain rescues during peak time.

“We understand that people want to enjoy the trails year-round, but we also want to make sure that you stay safe. That’s our number one goal, enjoy the trails and stay safe.”

Phoenix FD provided some tips for any hikers planning to brave the heat elsewhere.

Hike early in the morning or late in the evening: Avoid hiking during the peak heat hours. Stay hydrated, carry plenty of water and drink regularly. Dress appropriately by wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a hat. Know your limits! Assess your fitness level and be sure to be acclimated to the heat. Stay informed and check weather forecasts and trail closures before hitting the trails.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.