Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Trails at Camelback Mountain, Piestewa Peak in Phoenix closed due to heat

Jun 4, 2024, 8:55 PM

Fire crews at Camelback Mountain...

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Several trails in the Phoenix area will be closed from Wednesday-Friday due to heat, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The Phoenix Trail Closure program — which is now in effect over the full year, instead of just May-October — mandates trail closures anytime the National Weather Service issues an excessive heat warning. NWS announced the excessive heat warning on Monday.

The Echo Canyon and Cholla trails at Camelback Mountain and all Piestewa Peak trails will be restricted from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, extending as long as the excessive heat warning does.

Parking lot gates will be closed, signage will be posted and park rangers will be on hand to help remind visitors about the restrictions if necessary.

RELATED STORIES

“Since we implemented (the trail closure program) a couple years ago, the data is there,” Phoenix FD Public Information Officer Rob McDade said in a news release. “We are going on (fewer) mountain rescues during peak time.

“We understand that people want to enjoy the trails year-round, but we also want to make sure that you stay safe. That’s our number one goal, enjoy the trails and stay safe.”

Phoenix FD provided some tips for any hikers planning to brave the heat elsewhere.

Hike early in the morning or late in the evening: Avoid hiking during the peak heat hours. Stay hydrated, carry plenty of water and drink regularly. Dress appropriately by wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a hat. Know your limits! Assess your fitness level and be sure to be acclimated to the heat. Stay informed and check weather forecasts and trail closures before hitting the trails.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Coconino National Forest will be under Stage 1 fire and smoking restrictions starting Thursday....

KTAR.com

Fire restrictions to begin Thursday at Coconino National Forest

Stage 1 fire and smoking restrictions will be implemented across Coconino National Forest on Thursday.

55 minutes ago

A man was hospitalized with minor burns after Phoenix Fire crews extinguished a quickly-spreading b...

KTAR.com

Phoenix fire leaves man hospitalized from minor burns

A man was hospitalized with minor burns after he attempted to extinguish a house fire in Phoenix, according to authorities.

1 hour ago

People seeking asylum, including a group from Peru, walk behind a Border Patrol agent towards a van...

Associated Press

How Biden’s new order to halt asylum at the US border is supposed to work

President Joe Biden unveiled a halt to asylum processing at the U.S. border with Mexico when illegal entries reach an excessive threshold.

3 hours ago

(Arizona Clean Elections)...

KTAR.com

Watch: Arizona US House Congressional District 1 Republican primary debate

The Arizona U.S. House Congressional District 1 Republican primary debate on June 4 had just two candidates -- challengers Robert Backie and Kimberly George.

5 hours ago

YCSO deputies are searching for a black Audi sedan that fled a traffic stop on Saturday. (YCSO phot...

KTAR.com

Suspect allegedly exceeds 150 mph fleeing from YCSO deputy north of Wickenburg

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a suspect who fled from a traffic stop at high speeds on Saturday afternoon.

5 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Trails at Camelback Mountain, Piestewa Peak in Phoenix closed due to heat