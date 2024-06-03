PHOENIX — Temperatures are expected to reach record levels in Phoenix this week, prompting the first official heat alert of the year.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued an excessive heat watch across central Arizona, including metro Phoenix, for Wednesday morning through Friday evening.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the majority of southern CA and southern AZ for Wednesday – Friday. High temperatures are expected to peak on Thursday and Friday at between 109-113 degrees across the lower deserts. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/vdOPTwWhca — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 3, 2024

“Across the general metro area, we’re looking at temperatures anywhere between 107 and 113. … Obviously going to be the hottest temperatures of the year,” Alex Young, lead forecaster for the NWS in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday morning.

“The biggest thing is we’re getting into that, when we’re talking about our heat risk, we’re getting into that major category. So, that’s why we got the watch out for now.”

What is the difference between heat watch and heat warning?

A watch is a step below a warning in NWS parlance and means an excessive heat event is expected in the coming 1-3 days. Excessive heat warnings are generally issued within 12 hours of the start of dangerous heat. Heat watches and warnings are based on a variety of factors, not just temperature, and the standards can differ by location.

Young said it’s possible the NWS will upgrade the Phoenix level to an excessive heat warning as the week progresses.

“We’re going to be just watching some trends just to make sure that nothing dramatic is going to change,” he said.

An excessive heat warning already has been issued for northwestern Arizona — including Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and Kingman — for Wednesday morning through Friday night.

When will the Phoenix heat wave start?

In the Valley, the week will start with highs in the low 100s on Monday and Tuesday, slightly above normal.

A heat wave will move into the area on Wednesday, with a jump of about 5 degrees. And then Thursday will likely be Phoenix’s first day of 2024 reaching 110 degrees.

The average date for the first 110-degree day in Phoenix is June 11, so this year isn’t far from the norm.

A heat wave is forecast for the southwestern portion of the country mid to late this week as a high pressure ridge builds aloft. Highs are forecast to reach well up into the 100s in the Central Valley of California, while 110s will be common over the deserts including Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/EFh8TbQMpL — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) June 2, 2024

Thursday also could be a record-setting day, with a forecast high of 113 degrees, 2 degrees above the highest temperature previously recorded for June 6.

Highs are expected to reach 110 degrees or so again on Friday before dipping to the 105-degree range over the weekend.

“We’re not expecting any excessive heat products, at least going through the weekend, at this point. But then again, the forecast is subject to change,” Young said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

