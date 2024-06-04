Close
Evacuation threat lessens as containment grows for Adams Fire north of Mesa

Jun 4, 2024, 1:31 PM

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


View of the The Adams Fire burning in the Lower Sycamore area of Tonto National Forest, north of Mesa. View of the The Adams Fire burning in the Lower Sycamore area of Tonto National Forest, north of Mesa. Map showing the location of the Adams Fire View of the The Adams Fire burning in the Lower Sycamore area of Tonto National Forest, north of Mesa. A firefighter works at the scene of the Adams Fire.

PHOENIX — Residents near the Adams Fire burning north of Mesa are no longer in danger of evacuation as firefighters gained some containment of the blaze on Tuesday, authorities said.

The Goldfield Ranch community north of State Route 87, about eight miles east of Fountain Hills, was reverted to the READY status of the state’s emergency alert system on Monday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the community was placed in the SET status, meaning there was significant danger in the area.

How large is the Adams Fire in northeast Maricopa County?

The blaze jumped from 3,500 acres on Monday to 5,000 acres by Tuesday morning, according to the Tonto National Forest.

Containment was at 30% Tuesday morning, up from zero containment on Monday.

Even with the growth, fire crews were able to limit it from spreading to dangerous areas.

“Today, firefighters will continue to monitor and patrol control lines and mop up,” the forest said.

Crews responded to the human-caused fire in the Lower Sycamore area of Tonto National Forest, near mile marker 200 of SR 87 (aka Beeline Highway), around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, according to InciWeb.

The Fort McDowell Bureau of Indian Affairs, Tonto National Forest and Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management were on the scene, with an initial response that included multiple engines, a helicopter and two Super Scooper aircraft that pick up water from local reservoir lakes and dump it on the burning terrain.

About 250 personnel are working to contain the fire.

The incident was initially called the Lower Sycamore Fire but was renamed Sunday night as the Adams Fire.

