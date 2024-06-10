PHOENIX – The Adams Fire, which had a northeast Valley community on edge a week ago, is 100% contained, officials announced Monday morning.

The wildfire, which started June 2, consumed approximately 5,000 acres of wildland before crews stopped its progress.

Now that the fire is fully contained, Tonto National Forest will take command from the Central West Zone Incident Management Team at 6 p.m. Monday.

Officials said smoke from smoldering could remain visible in the area in the coming days.

What caused the Adams Fire, and when did it start?

The Adams Fire is classified as human-caused, although the details about how it started have not been released.

Crews first responded to the scene in the Lower Sycamore area of Tonto National Forest, near mile marker 200 of State Route 87 (aka Beeline Highway), around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

The next day, the Goldfield Ranch area north of State Route 87, about 8 miles east of Fountain Hills, was temporarily placed on the SET status of the state’s emergency notification system. SET means residents should be prepared for potential evacuations.

However, the threat level was reduced after crews gained control of the situation.

What are fire crews doing now?

As of Monday morning, 124 personnel were still assigned to the incident. Firefighters were prepared to move to support efforts for any new wildfires in Tonto National Forest.

Crews worked Sunday to repair fences and trails that were damaged during the initial attack on the Adams Fire.

The area of Tonto National Forest around the incident remains closed. Stage 1 fire restrictions are in place for the entire forest.

This is an updated version of a story originally published June 4, 2024.

