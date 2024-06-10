Close
Adams Fire, which threatened a northeast Valley community last week, is fully contained

Jun 10, 2024

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


View of the The Adams Fire burning in the Lower Sycamore area of Tonto National Forest, north of Mesa. View of the The Adams Fire burning in the Lower Sycamore area of Tonto National Forest, north of Mesa. Map showing the location of the Adams Fire View of the The Adams Fire burning in the Lower Sycamore area of Tonto National Forest, north of Mesa. A firefighter works at the scene of the Adams Fire.

PHOENIX – The Adams Fire, which had a northeast Valley community on edge a week ago, is 100% contained, officials announced Monday morning.

The wildfire, which started June 2, consumed approximately 5,000 acres of wildland before crews stopped its progress.

Now that the fire is fully contained, Tonto National Forest will take command from the Central West Zone Incident Management Team at 6 p.m. Monday.

Officials said smoke from smoldering could remain visible in the area in the coming days.

What caused the Adams Fire, and when did it start?

The Adams Fire is classified as human-caused, although the details about how it started have not been released.

Crews first responded to the scene in the Lower Sycamore area of Tonto National Forest, near mile marker 200 of State Route 87 (aka Beeline Highway), around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

The next day, the Goldfield Ranch area north of State Route 87, about 8 miles east of Fountain Hills, was temporarily placed on the SET status of the state’s emergency notification system. SET means residents should be prepared for potential evacuations.

However, the threat level was reduced after crews gained control of the situation.

What are fire crews doing now?

As of Monday morning, 124 personnel were still assigned to the incident. Firefighters were prepared to move to support efforts for any new wildfires in Tonto National Forest.

Crews worked Sunday to repair fences and trails that were damaged during the initial attack on the Adams Fire.

The area of Tonto National Forest around the incident remains closed. Stage 1 fire restrictions are in place for the entire forest.

This is an updated version of a story originally published June 4, 2024.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

...

Video: How the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl hosting a College Football Playoffs quarterfinal game will impact Arizona

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl executive director and CEO Erik Moses spoke with Mike Broomhead to discuss the impact of hosting a College Football Playoffs quarterfinal game, along with the early start time for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, will have on Arizona. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photo: Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

New Arizona water infrastructure projects kicked off on Monday...

Serena O'Sullivan

$19M in federally funded water infrastructure projects set to begin in Arizona

Congressman Greg Stanton, a military leader and several Arizona mayors will sign new Arizona water infrastructure projects on Monday.

5 hours ago

