ARIZONA NEWS

Donald Trump scheduled to appear at Phoenix town hall event this week

Jun 3, 2024, 9:44 AM

President Donald Trump is seen during a July 24, 2021, rally in Phoenix. He's scheduled to hold a town hall in Phoenix on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

President Donald Trump is seen during a July 24, 2021, rally in Phoenix. He's scheduled to hold a town hall in Phoenix on Thursday, June 6, 2024. (File Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(File Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear at a Phoenix town hall event on Thursday, a week after a New York jury found him guilty on 34 felony charges in his hush money trial.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee will participate in “Chase the Vote: A Town Hall with Special Guest President Donald J. Trump” at Dream City Church.

The event is sponsored by Turning Point PAC and Turning Point Action. Turning Point Action is the political arm of Turning Point USA, the conservative political advocacy group founded by Charlie Kirk.

“Now is exactly the right moment for the president to speak directly to voters in State 48, and around the country, in this unique town hall format where the president shines so brightly,” Kirk said in a press release. “Watching President Trump take live questions from the audience with authenticity, strength and compassion for the plight facing everyday people under Joe Biden’s failing policies, is exactly the contrast we are all hungry to see. We know the world will be watching.”

The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m., with doors of Dream City Church opening at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be requested online on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of two per mobile phone number.

The venue is located at 13613 N. Cave Creek Road, north of Cactus Road.

Trump returning to Phoenix church after January event canceled

Trump had been scheduled to appear at an Arizona Republican Party event at the church in January, but the AZGOP Freedom Fest was called off because Trump couldn’t attend. The Arizona Republican Party cited Trump’s court obligations as the reason the event was canceled.

Trump previously held a rally at Dream City Church in June 2020 as part of his unsuccessful reelection campaign.

Last Thursday, Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes as a New York jury found him guilty of all charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

Sentencing was set for July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Donald Trump scheduled to appear at Phoenix town hall event this week