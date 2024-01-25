Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Donald Trump’s appearance at Arizona GOP event in Phoenix canceled

Jan 25, 2024, 1:40 PM | Updated: 2:36 pm

Donald Trump delivers remarks on Jan. 23, 2024, in Nashua, New Hampshire....

Donald Trump delivers remarks on Jan. 23, 2024, in Nashua, New Hampshire. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Former President Donald Trump’s scheduled appearance at an Arizona Republican Party event in Phoenix on Friday has been canceled.

The update came 10 days after Trump was announced as the keynote speaker for the AZGOP Freedom Fest at Dream City Church.

AZGOP said the event was canceled due to Trump’s court obligations in New York.

“We stand with him during this time and eagerly anticipate welcoming him back to Arizona in the near future,” AZGOP said in a social media post.

U.S. Reps. Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar and Eli Crane were scheduled to speak before Trump, along with 2024 U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake, congressional candidate Abe Hamadeh and Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk and Tyler Bowyer also on the lineup.

RELATED STORIES

Trump testified briefly on Thursday as his attorneys began his defense in a New York defamation trial to determine how much he might owe E. Jean Carroll for disparaging her as a liar after she publicly accused him of a decades-old rape in 2019.

The Arizona GOP was already thrown for a loop this week after audio leaked of Chair Jeff DeWit allegedly offering Lake a bribe in March 2023 to stay out of the race for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s seat.

DeWit resigned Wednesday and accused Lake, a fervent Trump supporter, of setting him up and threatening to release more audio.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

metal briefcase overflowing with money...

KTAR.com

Powerball ticket purchased at East Valley Fry’s Fuel Center wins $50,000

A lottery ticket sold at an East Valley gas station won $50,000 in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

2 hours ago

Mugshots of Christopher Fantastic, left, and Aris Arredondo, suspects in an Aug. 18, 2023, assault ...

KTAR.com

Suspect pleads not guilty in Gilbert assault, alleged accomplice delays arraignment

One suspect pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in a Gilbert parking lot assault case, while a second suspect’s arraignment was put on hold.

3 hours ago

Preston Lord was killed after being attacked at a Halloween party in Queen Creek on Oct. 28, 2023. ...

KTAR.com

Here’s a timeline of everything involving Preston Lord, Gilbert Goons, East Valley youth violence

Here's a timeline of everything involving Preston Lord, the Gilbert Goons and youth violence that has occurred in the East Valley.

5 hours ago

Side by side of Glendale patrol truck and Demone Wilson, who was killed in 2022....

KTAR.com

Authorities search for suspect in 2022 murder at Glendale recording studio

Demone Wilson, 20, was shot and killed outside a recording studio in Glendale in March 2022. Police are still searching for a suspect.

6 hours ago

Mugshot of David Epaloose, who was shot by police in Phoenix on Jan. 12, 2024, and arrested after h...

KTAR.com

Man shot by police in Phoenix earlier this month arrested after release from hospital

A man who was shot by police in Phoenix after he allegedly pointed a black BB gun at them earlier this month was arrested after getting out of the hospital.

7 hours ago

Blurry image of an emergency vehicle or ambulance with lights on at night...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man killed in collision after allegedly running red light in Chandler

A Phoenix man was killed in a collision after allegedly running a red light in Chandler on Tuesday night, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Donald Trump’s appearance at Arizona GOP event in Phoenix canceled