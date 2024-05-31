PHOENIX — Travelers headed to northern Arizona this weekend will have to contend with a closure on southbound Interstate 17 entering Phoenix on the trip home.

Southbound I-17 will be closed from Loop 303 to Happy Valley Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvement work.

The southbound I-17 on-ramps at State Route 74/Carefree Highway and Dove Valley Road will be closed.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has offered a detour for motorists who need to travel on southbound I-17 in the area.

ADOT said to take Loop 303 west to Lake Pleasant Parkway, then take Lake Pleasant Parkway south to Happy Valley Road, which will then take drivers to southbound I-17 past the closure.

Here are some other tips for drivers who plan to travel in the area this weekend:

Don’t use other local streets as alternate routes. This is a recipe for longer delays and inconvenience for all. The posted detour is the most efficient way to move traffic through the area near the closure.

Taking Loop 303 to Interstate 10 in the West Valley is an option, especially for drivers of large trucks and for those continuing toward California, Tucson and parts of the Valley reached through downtown Phoenix.

Lengthy traffic backups are unavoidable during these closures, so drivers should plan ahead. Those with weekend plans to use southbound I-17 through the north Valley may want to consider avoiding delays by traveling before Friday night’s closure begins. Traffic on the southbound freeway also generally is lighter during the early morning hours or later at night and becomes especially heavy from midday Sunday into early evening.

ADOT will be placing local-only closures at neighborhood entrances on both sides of I-17 to help direct detour traffic away from local roadways. Law enforcement officers will be stationed at intersections throughout the area to assist with traffic flow.

ADOT also is taking steps to reduce the chances that navigation apps will direct drivers to other local roads. Staying on the detour route regardless of what a navigation app may suggest is the best way to reduce delays for yourself and others.

The project has closed southbound I-17 on two previous weekends and will do so one more time after this weekend.

Crews are removing a top layer of old, worn asphalt pavement before smoothing the remaining concrete surface.

What other metro Phoenix freeway restrictions are this weekend?

Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, westbound Interstate 10 will be closed from U.S. 60 to I-17 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for Broadway Curve Improvement Project work.

Southbound State Route 143 will be closed from Broadway Road to the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway during that time.

The westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road and westbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue will also be closed.

Finally, the northbound Loop 101 Price Freeway will be closed from the Loop 202 Santan Freeway to Warner Road in Chandler from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvement work.

