Apache Junction spends $2.9M on historic property in move to help revitalize downtown area

May 28, 2024, 8:00 PM

An aerial view of the undeveloped downtown area of Apache Junction, Arizona....

The East Valley city of Apache Junction is working on plans to redevelop its downtown area. (Apache Junction Photo)

(Apache Junction Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Apache Junction paid $2.9 million for a historic piece of downtown property as the East Valley suburb works to redevelop its core.

City officials will now be able to make sure the land is developed in accordance with their Downtown Revitalization Master Plan.

“Throughout the years, our residents and City Council have expressed a clear desire to maintain control over the use of this historic piece of our city,” Mayor Chip Wilson said in a press release Tuesday. “Taking the initiative to secure this land purchase is truly history in the making, and a proud demonstration of our commitment to fulfilling the vision of those we serve in our community.”

The 10-acre plot in the heart of Apache Junction includes the land where the Grand Hotel used to stand at the intersection of W. Apache Trail and N. Apache Trail.

The city used money from its general fund for the purchase.

“This is a monumental day for the city of Apache Junction as this marks the first time the city has purchased land to assist with commercial development in the downtown district,” Patrick Ainsworth, the city’s economic development director, said in the release.

How has Apache Junction been working to redevelop downtown area?

In February, the city hired Swaback Architects and Planners to update the 2010 Downtown Redevelopment Implementation and Strategy document.

The public was invited to participate in a downtown open house meeting earlier this month to share feedback with city officials and planners.

“City representatives have been working for months to get to this closing, and we will be working even harder in the coming months to find interested parties to bring desired uses to this site and to our community,” Ainsworth said.

