ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police report 4th officer-involved shooting this month, 5th in Valley

Jan 27, 2024, 7:00 PM | Updated: 7:00 pm

(Phoenix Police Photo)...

(Phoenix Police Photo)

(Phoenix Police Photo)

Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture

BY TOM KUEBEL


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — An officer-involved shooting left one suspect injured and Indian School Road closed between 19th and 23rd avenues just east of Interstate 17 on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the suspect was shot by officers and taken to a hospital for follow up care.

This is the fifth officer-related shooting event in the Valley since the new year began, the fourth in Phoenix.

Phoenix police reported 25 officer involved shootings in 2023 and 24 in 2022. In 2018, they recorded 44 such events.

The four other incidents took place on Jan. 5, Jan. 11 and two separate incidents on Jan. 12. One of the incidents on Jan. 12 was in Peoria.

The incidents on Jan. 5 and Jan. 11 resulted in the death of both suspects.

Reports say those were the only two incidents where police were shot at with one officer suffering a gun shot wound on Jan. 5.

The suspects in all four previous incidents allegedly carried weapons. Three of them were carrying guns and one was allegedly carrying a knife.

It was not specified if the suspect in the Saturday afternoon case was carrying a weapon.

The incident in Peoria developed into a multi-hour barricade situation.

No further information was provided.

