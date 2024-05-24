PHOENIX — A silver alert was issued by the Phoenix Police Department for an 82-year old man.

Fred Perez was last seen on May 23 around 4 p.m. driving a car in the area of 27th Avenue and Baseline Road, police said.

Perez was driving a 2022 Nissan Sentra has an Arizona license plate that reads 2FA5WR, according to authorities.

Perez is white, 5-foot-9 and 172 pounds, police say. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, blue denim jeans and a blue baseball cap, police said.

“Fred has a medical condition that causes him to easily get confused,” authorities said.

Anyone having information regarding this case is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department missing and unidentified persons unit at (602) 534-2121. The after hours number is (602) 262-6141.

