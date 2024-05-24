Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver alert issued for man last seen driving his car in Phoenix

May 23, 2024, 10:11 PM

Fred Perez was last seen on May 23 around 4 p.m. driving a car in the area of 27th Avenue and Basel...

Silver Alert: Fred Perez was last seen on May 23 around 4 p.m. driving a car in the area of 27th Avenue and Baseline Road, police said. (Phoenix PD photo)

(Phoenix PD photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A silver alert was issued by the Phoenix Police Department for an 82-year old man.

Fred Perez was last seen on May 23 around 4 p.m. driving a car in the area of 27th Avenue and Baseline Road, police said.

RELATED STORIES

Perez was driving a 2022 Nissan Sentra has an Arizona license plate that reads 2FA5WR, according to authorities.

Perez is white, 5-foot-9 and 172 pounds, police say. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, blue denim jeans and a blue baseball cap, police said.

“Fred has a medical condition that causes him to easily get confused,” authorities said.

Anyone having information regarding this case is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department missing and unidentified persons unit at (602) 534-2121. The after hours number is (602) 262-6141.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona senator who wanted amendments to Secure the Border Act...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona senator who wanted amendments to Secure the Border Act explains why he voted ‘yes’

An Arizona senator who wanted amendments to the Secure the Border Act before voting "yes" on May 22, 2024, explains why his tune changed.

2 hours ago

Arizona doctors California abortions...

Associated Press

Arizona doctors can come to California to perform abortions under new law signed by Gov. Newsom

Arizona doctors can temporarily come to California to perform abortions for their patients under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

3 hours ago

Deion Alexander Garcia, 27, is accused of child sex crimes while working as a dental assistant in C...

Nick Borgia

Chandler dental assistant indicted for sexual abuse of child patients

A Maricopa County Grand Jury has indicted Deion Alexander Garcia for sexual abuse of young dental patients while providing x-ray exams.

5 hours ago

Father convicted of first-degree murder in northern Arizona...

Associated Press

Arizona man convicted of first-degree murder in starvation death of 6-year-old son

A northern Arizona father was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday in the 2020 starvation death of his 6-year-old son.

5 hours ago

Brian Galvez and broken window...

Nick Borgia

Man arrested for allegedly throwing rocks through windows of Mesa businesses

A man was arrested for allegedly throwing rocks through the windows of eight Mesa businesses, police said.

6 hours ago

Arizona CD-3 primary debates: Recap of Democrats, Republicans...

Serena O'Sullivan

Republicans, Democrats running for CD-3 debate on economy, border, abortion before primary election

Did you miss the two Arizona CD-3 primary debates between Republicans and Democrats on May 22, 2024? This recap covers the important parts.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Silver alert issued for man last seen driving his car in Phoenix