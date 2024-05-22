PHOENIX — The word legend is often overused but when it comes to my guest this week on Amazing Arizonans, it is definitely appropriate.

I had the privilege of talking with former Phoenix Suns broadcaster Al McCoy. We discussed his humble roots growing up on a farm in Iowa and his dream of being in radio.

He describes being told that he was never going to be a good broadcaster and how he never gave up on his dream.

His memories of the Suns and the great names that have been a part of the franchise are captivating. Al has some peers in the business, but there is none better in the industry than him.

The best part of this podcast is that he is a better man than he is a broadcaster. He is kind, genuine, humble and good. I hope you enjoy my conversation with this legend.

