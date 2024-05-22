Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Amazing Arizonans: Suns radio legend Al McCoy discusses roots, career highlights

May 22, 2024, 4:25 AM

BY MIKE BROOMHEAD


PHOENIX — The word legend is often overused but when it comes to my guest this week on Amazing Arizonans, it is definitely appropriate.

I had the privilege of talking with former Phoenix Suns broadcaster Al McCoy. We discussed his humble roots growing up on a farm in Iowa and his dream of being in radio.

He describes being told that he was never going to be a good broadcaster and how he never gave up on his dream.

His memories of the Suns and the great names that have been a part of the franchise are captivating. Al has some peers in the business, but there is none better in the industry than him.

The best part of this podcast is that he is a better man than he is a broadcaster. He is kind, genuine, humble and good. I hope you enjoy my conversation with this legend.

Amazing Arizonans is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

The podcast, which debuted in June 2023, has had more than 20 episodes spotlighting some of the best and brightest to come out of the Grand Canyon State.

Previous guests on the podcast include Jerry Colangelo, Michael Crow, Jan Brewer and Doug Ducey.

