Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Frank Stella, artist renowned for blurring the lines between painting and sculpture, dies at 87

May 4, 2024, 5:22 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Stella, a painter, sculptor and printmaker whose constantly evolving works are hailed as landmarks of the minimalist and post-painterly abstraction art movements, died Saturday at his home in Manhattan. He was 87.

Gallery owner Jeffrey Deitch, who spoke with Stella’s family, confirmed his death to The Associated Press. Stella’s wife, Harriet McGurk, told the New York Times that he died of lymphoma.

Born May 12, 1936, in Malden, Massachusetts, Stella studied at Princeton University before moving to New York City in the late 1950s.

At that time many prominent American artists had embraced abstract expressionism, but Stella began exploring minimalism. By age 23 he had created a series of flat, black paintings with gridlike bands and stripes using house paint and exposed canvas that drew widespread critical acclaim.

Over the next decade, Stella’s works retained his rigorous structure but began incorporating curved lines and bright colors, such as in his influential Protractor series, named after the geometry tool he used to create the curved shapes of the large-scale paintings.

In the late 1970s, Stella began adding three-dimensionality to his visual art, using metals and other mixed media to blur the boundary between painting and sculpture.

Stella continued to be productive well into his 80s, and his new work is currently on display at the Jeffrey Deitch Gallery in New York City. The colorful sculptures are massive and yet almost seem to float, made up of shining polychromatic bands that twist and coil through space.

“The current work is astonishing,” Deitch told AP on Saturday. “He felt that the work that he showed was the culmination of a decades-long effort to create a new pictorial space and to fuse painting and sculpture.”

United States News

Associated Press

Dick Rutan, who set an aviation milestone when he flew nonstop around the world, is dead at 85

MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — Burt Rutan was alarmed to see the plane he had designed was so loaded with fuel that the wing tips started dragging along the ground as it taxied down the runway. He grabbed the radio to warn the pilot, his older brother Dick Rutan. But Dick never heard the message. Nine […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

I-95 overpass in Connecticut scorched during a fuel truck inferno has been demolished

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A bridge damaged in a fiery crash that kept Interstate 95 in Connecticut closed Thursday and Friday has been demolished. A live camera operated by the Connecticut Department of Transportation on Saturday showed excavators and bucket loaders scooping up rubble from the destroyed Fairfield Avenue overpass above I-95 in Norwalk and […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Anti-war protest ruffles University of Michigan as demonstrations collide with graduation season

Protesters chanted anti-war messages and waved Palestinian flags during the University of Michigan’s commencement Saturday, as student demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war collided with the annual pomp-and-circumstance of graduation season at American universities. The protest happened at the beginning of the event at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. About 75 people, many wearing traditional Arabic […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Boeing locks out its private firefighters around Seattle over pay dispute

Boeing has locked out its private force of firefighters who protect its aircraft-manufacturing plants in the Seattle area and brought in replacements after the latest round of negotiations with the firefighters’ union failed to deliver an agreement on wages. The company said Saturday that it locked out about 125 firefighters and a facility about 170 […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Former security guard convicted of killing unarmed man during an argument at a Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former security guard has been convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting of an unarmed Black man during a dispute over loud music at a supermarket gas station in Memphis, Tennessee. Gregory Livingston, 57, was found guilty by a jury Friday in the August 2021 fatal shooting of 48-year-old Alvin […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas police officer dies after being injured when a tornado struck his home

CONROE, Texas (AP) — A Texas police officer has died of injuries he suffered when a tornado struck his home, according to the Conroe Police Department. The department announced Friday on social media that Lt. James Waller, a 22-year veteran of the Conroe Police Department, died at a hospital where he was taken after the […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Frank Stella, artist renowned for blurring the lines between painting and sculpture, dies at 87