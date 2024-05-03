Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

SRP helps bring power to 17 remote homes on Navajo Nation

May 3, 2024, 10:12 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


SRP helps power Navajo Nation homes. SRP helps power Navajo Nation homes. SRP helps power Navajo Nation homes. SRP helps power Navajo Nation homes.

PHOENIX — Over a dozen homes on the Navajo Nation now have electricity after Salt River Project crews helped connect them to power lines.

SRP line crews brought electricity to 17 remote homes, installing 137 poles, 16 transformers and over 82,400 feet of electrical line, according to a press release from the power and utility provider.

The work was part of an initiative called Light up Navajo (LUN), which began four years ago with the goal of bringing power to homes that have never had it before.

Bringing light to Navajo homes through LUN project

This year, SRP was among 38 utilities from 16 states that volunteered in the LUN project.

Since the inception of the initiative, crews have contributed to bringing electricity to 114 homes.

The initiative is the result of a partnership between the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA) and the American Public Power Association.

RELATED STORIES

“We are grateful to SRP. This humanitarian initiative was created to help ease the daily burdens for families living without electricity,” NTUA General Manager Walter Hasse said in a press release.

“Without electric power the families cannot cook meals, heat up their homes, or power up computers, tablets, and charge their mobile phones.”

Here’s why SRP helps brings power to homes on Navajo Nation

A lineman for SRP said that operations on the Navajo Nation pose unique challenges.

“The absence of roads, dust carried by the winds, and the adjustment to high altitude all contribute to the complex conditions,” Alex Apodaca, a lineman at SRP, said in the release.

“However, witnessing families gain access to reliable energy is extremely rewarding and makes it all worth it.”

Homes on Navajo Nation are often spread out, requiring several miles of electrical lines and poles to power a single house.

“We are bringing power to people who have never had it,” Marc Sienicki, working foreman at SRP, said in the release. “I love to see people turning power on for their first time, and not having to start a generator. I hope to continue going there year after year.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Crews work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project, which continues to impact traffic on and arou...

Kevin Stone

Roadwork to close significant stretches of 2 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend

Roadwork will close two significant stretches of the metro Phoenix freeway system this weekend.

1 hour ago

AZ Political Podcast with Kimberly Yee....

Jim Sharpe

AZ Political Podcast: Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee talks making history, politics, money and more

In this episode of the AZ Political Podcast, Kimberly Yee talks with Jim Sharpe about how she made history as the state treasurer.

2 hours ago

Woman accused of manslaughter after fatal crash with motorcyclist....

KTAR.com

Woman who was allegedly impaired arrested after fatal crash with motorcyclist in Phoenix

A woman believed to be under the influence of drugs was arrested after a fatal crash with a motorcyclist in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said.

4 hours ago

North Rim...

Nick Borgia

North Rim of Grand Canyon set to reopen for 2024 season

The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, including Grand Canyon Lodge, will soon open for the 2024 season.

6 hours ago

Vineyard Towne Center...

Nick Borgia

Vestar announces Phase 2 groundbreaking for Vineyard Towne Center in Queen Creek

Vestar announced that it will break ground on Phase 2 of construction for Vineyard Towne Center in Queen Creek on May 20.

6 hours ago

Smart Fare town halls: Valley Metro to teach riders about resources...

KTAR.com

Valley Metro hosting town halls to inform riders about new Smart Fare system

Want to learn about the Valley Metro's new fare system? Attend one of the 15 Smart Fare town halls scheduled around the metro Phoenix area.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

SRP helps bring power to 17 remote homes on Navajo Nation