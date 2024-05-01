Overnight fire extensively damages West Valley Catholic church
May 1, 2024, 6:29 AM | Updated: 6:56 am
(Google Street View)
PHOENIX — An overnight fire extensively damaged a small West Valley Catholic church, authorities said.
Crews were dispatched to St. William Catholic Church just before 1 a.m. Wednesday and found an active fire throughout the building, according to Avondale Fire and Medical.
The flames were extinguished, but not before the building in a neighborhood near 170th Street and Buckeye Road sustained significant damage.
ABC15 reported that the church is believed to be a total loss.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
