ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Police Department honors fallen officers at annual ceremony

May 1, 2024, 4:05 AM | Updated: 6:28 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The 11th annual Phoenix Police Officer Memorial Ceremony took place at City Hall on Tuesday.

The event was staged exclusively for the families of fallen officers and police department employees.

“Make no mistake about it, those who wear this uniform are part of a noble profession,” Interim Police Chief Michael Sullivan told the attendees. “… Not everyone can do this job. Not everyone can run towards danger, but that’s what those we honor here today did. That’s what brave men and women of the Phoenix Police Department do every single day.”

Each of the fallen officers were honored individually.

“They say that time heals all wounds,” Sullivan told the attendees. “I take exception to that. Nothing completely heals the pain of losing a loved one. It may get more bearable over time, but there’s never complete healing. There will always be a hole in your heart and that is heartbreaking to me.”

Following the ceremony, attendees were invited to visit the Phoenix Police Museum to reflect in the memorial room.

“Please know that we will always remember your loved one and we will continue to bring you into the fold of the Phoenix Police Department family for the rest of your lives,” Sullivan said.

This year marked the first time Officer David “Star” Johnson was recognized during the ceremony.

Officer Johnson was killed in the line of duty on May 2, 1944.

Learn more about Johnson’s story online.

