Arizona Snowbowl gets 30 inches of new snow over weekend at tail end of ski season

Apr 29, 2024, 7:37 AM | Updated: 7:39 am

Arizona Snowbowl received 30 inches of snow over the weekend, but the 2023-24 ski season is coming to an end soon. (Arizona Snowbowl Photo)

PHOENIX — There’s not much time left to ski at Arizona Snowbowl this season, but there’s plenty of fresh snow on the ground at the Flagstaff resort.

The skiing venue in the San Francisco Peaks received more than 30 inches of snow from a spring storm over the weekend.

Four of the mountain’s eight chairlifts and 34 of its 55 trails were open Sunday, when the slopes had a 75-inch base.

Unless the resort extends its season beyond the scheduled end date, Saturday and Sunday will be the last days to ski in Arizona until the winter. Snowbowl is closed Monday-Friday this week.

The forecast calls for highs in the 40s and lows above freezing throughout the week, so melting snow may result in fewer open trails for the final weekend.

How much snow has Arizona Snowbowl received this ski season?

The weekend storm pushed Snowbowl’s season total to 281 inches. The northern Arizona resort averages about 260 inches a year.

Snowbowl received nearly 400 inches of snowfall during the 2022-23 season, which lasted until May 29, making it the longest ski season in the resort’s history.

The resort’s summer activities are set to open on May 24, the Friday before Memorial Day. They include bungee trampolines, a climbing wall, summer tubing and scenic gondola rides.

Arizona’s other two skiing destinations, Sunrise Park Resort in Greer and Ski Valley on Mt. Lemmon, north of Tucson, ended their 2023-24 seasons in March.

