Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Retail center near Glendale Community College sells for $5.5 million

Apr 25, 2024, 4:25 AM | Updated: 6:43 am

2015 K&A Kisidiaris Trust bought Glendale retail center Avenue at Olive Park for $5.5 million...

2015 K&A Kisidiaris Trust bought Glendale retail center Avenue at Olive Park (Focus AZ Photo).

(Focus AZ Photo)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX– A retail center near Glendale Community College was sold for $5.5 million, the real estate firm that brokered the deal announced Wednesday.

Avenue at Olive Park is located on the corner of Olive and 59th avenues.  The sale was completed through Western Retail Advisors, a commercial real estate brokerage firm.

This marks another retail center in Arizona sold by Western Retail Advisors in the month of April as they helped with the sale of 83 Marketplace, a Peoria retail center.

RELATED STORIES

The retail center is fully leased with local and national food and retail uses, including dd’s Discounts, McDonald’s, Panda Express, Jack in the Box and Circle K.

How was the sale of Glendale retail center completed?

WRA Vice President Darrell Deshaw represented the Avenue at Olive Park property seller, and Gabe Manzanares from Compass Commercial represented the property buyer, 2015 K&A Kisidiaris Trust.

“Avenue at Olive Park provides exceptional stability and visibility, with very strong daytime and nighttime foot traffic, and the opportunity for this new owner to grow alongside Phoenix’s booming retail market and steady rent growth,” Deshaw said in a press release.

“It is a great transaction underscoring Glendale’s position as a dynamic retail market with continued potential.”

The 3-acre retail center is located at 5814 W. Olive Avenue in Glendale. It is nearby areas like Glendale’s Sports and Entertainment District and Luke Air Force Base.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Kason Nelson is one of the two teenagers who were arrested after a home burglary in Scottsdale on A...

KTAR.com

Surprise Police arrest 2 teenagers allegedly involved in attempted home burglary

Two teenagers were arrested in Surprise after an attempted burglary at a residence on Monday, authorities said.

10 minutes ago

Split-panel image with a photo of Chris Greicius, the 7-year-old boy who inspired the creation of M...

Kevin Stone

Make-A-Wish getting replacement for inspirational statue stolen from Phoenix headquarters

Make-A-Wish is getting a replacement for the cherished statue that was stolen from the non-profit group’s Phoenix headquarters last year.

2 hours ago

Volleyball will take place on Friday but will take place at Avondale's American Sports Center. (Spe...

David Veenstra

Glendale high school hosting Special Olympics Arizona Summer Games this weekend

Special Olympics Arizona's Summer Games are returning this weekend. More than 1,500 athletes will make their way to Glendale to compete.

3 hours ago

Frutilandia Taqueria Factory dual location opening in Mesa...

Serena O'Sullivan

Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory opening dual-concept restaurant location in Mesa

A dual location of Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory is opening in Mesa next weekend. Giveaways and food promotions will accompany the event.

3 hours ago

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers holds the supersized scissors at the ribbon cutting at Glendale's newly...

Damon Allred

Glendale officials cut ribbon at newly renovated city court

Glendale officials welcomed a newly updated courthouse, as city leaders cut the ribbon at the public service building.

11 hours ago

indicted in fake elector scheme Arizona Republicans...

KTAR.com

State grand jury indicts 18 in Arizona Republican fake elector investigation

Eighteen defendants were indicted in a fake elector scheme on Wednesday, according to Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Retail center near Glendale Community College sells for $5.5 million