ARIZONA NEWS

Restaurant franchisee buys Peoria retail center 83 Marketplace for $11.1 million

Apr 12, 2024, 4:05 AM | Updated: 6:27 am

Peoria retail center '83 Marketplace' sold to Seven Brothers Burgers Franchisee....

A local franchisee for Hawaii-based restaurant chain Seven Brothers Burgers bought Peoria's 83 Marketplace retail center. (Focus AZ Photo)

(Focus AZ Photo)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX– A local franchisee for Hawaii-based restaurant chain Seven Brothers Burgers bought a new Peoria retail center for $11.1 million, the real estate firm that brokered the deal announced Wednesday.

The retail center called 83 Marketplace at 83rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road was developed by Scottsdale-based Cavan Companies. The sale was completed through Western Retail Advisors, a commercial real estate brokerage firm.

What will be at 83 Marketplace?

In addition to a Seven Brothers restaurant, the tenants lined up for 83 Marketplace include Bourbon & Bones, The Stetson Social, F45 Training, Herbal Nail Bar, Salon Blissful and Heartland Dental.

The fully leased Peoria retail center totals 19,800 square feet and will offer retail and restaurant space, canopies and patio dining with views of the adjacent Sunrise Mountain Preserve.

How was the sale of Peoria retail center completed?

Western Retail Advisors brokers Brian Gausden and Jake McClaughry represented the seller in the transaction, and Scott Johnson of Omni Commercial represented the property buyer.

“This sale perfectly reflects today’s metro Phoenix retail market trends,” McClaughry said in a press release. “It is home to a roster of premiere national tenants who are vying for space in the Valley, and a location with superior demographics that continue to improve, thanks to our steady influx of new residents.”

Western Retail Advisors also is marketing a Phase 2 land parcel, zoned for the development of 21,400 square feet in two buildings. The buildings, approved by the city of Peoria, have a listing price of $4.75 million.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes speaks in Phoenix after the state Supreme Court issued a ruling...

Kevin Stone

Arizona AG Kris Mayes exploring legal options to thwart near-total abortion ban

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes thinks there is a legal path to preventing a near-total abortion ban from going into effect, but she's not taking anything for granted.

2 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Jim Sharpe

AZ Political Podcast: Chuck Coughlin on Arizona’s abortion ruling and its national effect

Chuck Coughlin lays out what the Arizona Supreme Court’s decision means for both Republicans and Democrats in this election year in this week's AZ Political Podcast.

2 hours ago

Leche, a four-month-old Labrador Retriever mix, is up for adoption after a technician with the Ariz...

David Veenstra

Arizona Humane Society emergency tech rescues Labrador Retriever mix from brick wall

A technician with the Arizona Humane Society rescued a four-month-old Labrador Retriever mix from a brick wall on April 7, AHS announced.

2 hours ago

File photo of a Glendale, Arizona, police department cruiser...

KTAR.com

Child in critical condition after being hit by truck while riding bicycle in Glendale

A child on a bicycle was struck by a pickup truck on Thursday evening in Glendale, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing.

9 hours ago

El Mirage buys land to expand parks and recreation offerings...

KTAR.com

West Valley city buys land to expand parks and recreational opportunities

The city of El Mirage in the West Valley will buy land to expand its parks and recreation offerings, officials announced.

10 hours ago

Abortion advocates protest in Washington, D.C....

Associated Press

Abortion services expected to ramp up in nearby states after Arizona decision

Doctors and clinic leaders said there'll be a scramble across the Southwest for abortion care due to Tuesday's decision in Arizona.

13 hours ago

