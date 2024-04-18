Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Avondale Aquatic Center to make a splash in West Valley with pools, slides, lazy river, more

Apr 18, 2024, 9:11 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – Avondale is getting ready to make a splash with a new municipal swimming center, complete with pools, water slides, a lazy river and more.

The Avondale Aquatic Center is scheduled to officially open on Memorial Day weekend. The $29 million facility is located at 11275 W. Civic Center Drive, on the Civic Center campus near Avondale Boulevard and Van Buren Street.

The West Valley city is holding a dedication ceremony Saturday during a free preview event for residents who signed up in advance, but registration for Wave Fest is closed.

“This event is a testament to the dedication and hard work in bringing this state-of-the-art facility to completion for our residents to enjoy,” Bryan Hughes, Avondale Parks and Recreation director, said in a press release. “The aquatics center has long been a desire of our residents, and a dream in the making for the city.”

Construction on the recreation site started in June 2022. It initially was expected to open last summer.

What will residents find at the Avondale Aquatic Center?

The Avondale Aquatic Center has a 10-lane, 25-yard lap pool with diving boards and a learn-to-swim nook. The pool can be used by local schools and swim leagues.

In addition to three large slides and lazy river, the venue offers a water-walk challenge course, water volleyball and water basketball. There also is a kiddie play area with zero-depth pool entry, small slides, a tumble bucket and spray structures.

On dry land, the facility has shaded seating areas, indoor locker rooms, family restrooms, and two multi-purpose rooms that can be rented out.

When will the new recreation site be open?

During opening weekend (May 25-27), the Avondale Aquatic Center will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday, which is Memorial Day.

Public swim hours for May 28 to July 28 are as follows:

  • Monday: 12:30-5 p.m. and 7:30-9:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday: 12:30-5 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 12:30-5 p.m. and 7:30-9:30 p.m.
  • Thursday: 12:30-5 p.m.
  • Friday: 12:30-9 p.m.
  • Saturday: 12:30-7 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12:30-5 p.m.

Adult lap swim sessions will begin June 3 from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on weekends.

The city plans to post hours for July 29 and beyond in June.

Admission will be $3 for Avondale residents, who can bring up to two non-resident guests for $5 each. Non-residents can’t use the facility on their own.

