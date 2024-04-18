Close
ARIZONA NEWS

ADOT seeking public input to update Arizona’s highway safety strategic plans

Apr 18, 2024, 4:25 AM

The Arizona Department of Transportation asked the public for input on Wednesday. (File photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation wants the public to share their thoughts on the future of the state’s highways.

ADOT is updating its Strategic Highway Safety Plan and creating Arizona’s first Active Transportation Safety Action Plan.

The Strategic Highway Safety Plan is federally regulated to ensure the plan is updated every five years. ADOT’s goal is for the plan to reduce life-altering crashes by 20% by 2030, according to a release.

People who want to share their input can attend various in person events, complete an online survey, send an email, call a phone line or write their thoughts in a letter between now and May 17. Contact info is available online.

There will be three in-person meetings where ADOT will hear public opinion:

  • Phoenix; Gateway Community College’s Copper Room on April 30 from 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Flagstaff; Flagstaff Aquaplex on May 2 from 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Tucson; Ramada by Wyndham on May 7 from 5:30-7 p.m.

There will also be a virtual meeting on May 9 at 6 p.m.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

