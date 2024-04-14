As it took occupancy in its first office in the Phoenix metro, Lucid Private Offices has plans for its next expansion.

The Texas-based coworking operator signed a lease to occupy 25,169 square feet at Max at Kierland, a six-story, Class A building at 16220 N. Scottsdale Road in Phoenix that’s just north of the Scottsdale Quarter and Kierland Commons shopping centers. Lucid is set to open in November in Suite 300 at Max at Kierland.

Its new space will have 100 private offices. Users can choose between a standard 12-month agreement, or a flex or ultra-flex agreement where tenants can move out with either 60-day notice or at any time without penalty, respectively. Lucid has amenities that include 24/7 access, multiple meeting rooms, an on-site receptionist and others.

“We are thrilled to bring Lucid Private Offices to the dynamic city of Scottsdale,” said Flip Howard, principal and CEO of Lucid Private Offices, in a statement. “Our commitment to providing upscale private offices and coworking to professionals and entrepreneurs has never been stronger and we think the Kierland/north Scottsdale area is a perfect fit for our second Arizona location.”

