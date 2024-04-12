PHOENIX — Drivers should be on the lookout for multiple disruptive freeway closures in metro Phoenix this weekend.

As work continues on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project, westbound Interstate 10 will be closed from US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe to the I-17 “Split” interchange, just west of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The following ramps will also be closed at the same time: westbound US 60 to westbound I-10; westbound I-10 on-ramps from Elliot and Baseline roads; and westbound US 60 on-ramps from McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue. In addition, northbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) will be closed where it crosses I-10 from Broadway Road to University Drive.

Motorists heading from the East Valley to the West Valley should consider taking the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway as a detour.

The $775 million Broadway Curve Improvement Project is remaking 11 miles of I-10 to reduce travel times during peak hours, improve airport access, support transit options and prepare the region for future growth.

🚧 I-10 WB closed between US 60 and I-17.

🚧 Loop 101 (Price) SB closed between Warner and Loop 202 (Santan).

🚧 Loop 202 closed between US 60 and Loop 101 (Price) (WB Fri-Sat, EB Sat-Sun). Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory full details: https://t.co/5SJFJWIEyS pic.twitter.com/DDgYxGWDXL — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 12, 2024

What are the Valley’s other freeway closures this weekend?

Two other significant metro Phoenix freeway closures are scheduled this weekend, both in the East Valley.

A 20-mile stretch of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway across Mesa will be closed for pavement sealing, one direction at a time.

First, westbound Loop 202 will be closed from US 60 in east Mesa to the Loop 101 Price Freeway at the Mesa/Tempe border from 8 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday. The eastbound lanes of the same stretch will be closed from 8 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday.

Crews will reopen completed sections of the Loop 202 as work progresses.

Meanwhile, the southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway will be closed in Chandler from Warner Road to the Loop 202 Santan Freeway from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvement work.

The ramps from Baseline, Guadalupe and Elliot roads to southbound Loop 202 will be closed at the same time.

All times are estimates and subject to change.

