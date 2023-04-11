Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix sets daily heat record, inches closer to first 100-degree day of year

Apr 11, 2023, 4:17 PM

PHOENIX — Well, that escalated quickly.

Phoenix hit 99 degrees at about 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, breaking a daily heat record that previously had been set in 1989, according to the National Weather Service.

Another degree increase on the day would mark the city’s first 100-degree day of the year, an impressive feat considering highs were in the 60s as late as last week.

Last year, Phoenix first hit 100 degrees on May 7, the first of 113 days in 2022 of triple-digit heat.

The average century-mark heat debut in Phoenix is May 2.

The good news is that the heat won’t flirt with triple digits much the rest of the week.

Wednesday’s high is forecast to be 95 degrees before cooling down to 81 degrees on Thursday and 80 degrees on Friday.

Phoenix on Monday hit 90 degrees for the first time in 2023. The high for the day reached 98 degrees.

